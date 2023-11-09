Ajax hosts Brighton in the fourth matchday of the 2023/24 Europa League on Thursday, and you can follow along here with live updates. Last time out in this competition, Brighton defeated defeated Ajax, 2-0. That put Ajax on the brink of elimination in the Europa League. However, despite the Dutch side’s struggles this season, it is still alive in the Europa League. It needs results in the second half of the group stage, and that starts against Brighton.

Entering this game, Brighton sits third and Ajax is at the bottom of the group. This game happens before AEK Athens hosts Marseille in a game between the top two teams. However, this group is remarkably close. Marseille is on five points after three games. Brighton is level with AEK Athens on four points, and Ajax is on two. Therefore, an Ajax win could catapult the side to the top half of the group. That will be no easy task against Brighton, which is seventh in the Premier League.

Ajax desperate for points against Brighton: LIVE UPDATES

WHO: Ajax (NED) vs. Brighton and Hove Albion (ENG).

WHAT: 2023/24 Europa League Group Stage — Matchday Four

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 9. — 12:45 p.m. ET

WHERE: John Cruyff Arena — Amsterdam, NED

Brighton’s triumph over Ajax in the previous matchday was its first win in European play. By comparison, Ajax has won the UEFA Champions League four times. However, the current state of the two clubs is far from what its history would say. Brighton is flying in the Premier League. Ajax sits in the bottom half of the Eredivisie table.

Yet, back-to-back wins in league play have things turning a corner for Ajax. Brighton still presents a major challenge given the style of play from manager Roberto de Zerbi. Yet, the Dutch side will see this as a must-win game.

