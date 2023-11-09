Ajax hosts Brighton in the fourth matchday of the 2023/24 Europa League on Thursday, and you can follow along here with live updates. Last time out in this competition, Brighton defeated defeated Ajax, 2-0. That put Ajax on the brink of elimination in the Europa League. However, despite the Dutch side’s struggles this season, it is still alive in the Europa League. It needs results in the second half of the group stage, and that starts against Brighton.
Entering this game, Brighton sits third and Ajax is at the bottom of the group. This game happens before AEK Athens hosts Marseille in a game between the top two teams. However, this group is remarkably close. Marseille is on five points after three games. Brighton is level with AEK Athens on four points, and Ajax is on two. Therefore, an Ajax win could catapult the side to the top half of the group. That will be no easy task against Brighton, which is seventh in the Premier League.
Ajax desperate for points against Brighton: LIVE UPDATES
WHO: Ajax (NED) vs. Brighton and Hove Albion (ENG).
WHAT: 2023/24 Europa League Group Stage — Matchday Four
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 9. — 12:45 p.m. ET
WHERE: John Cruyff Arena — Amsterdam, NED
Brighton’s triumph over Ajax in the previous matchday was its first win in European play. By comparison, Ajax has won the UEFA Champions League four times. However, the current state of the two clubs is far from what its history would say. Brighton is flying in the Premier League. Ajax sits in the bottom half of the Eredivisie table.
Yet, back-to-back wins in league play have things turning a corner for Ajax. Brighton still presents a major challenge given the style of play from manager Roberto de Zerbi. Yet, the Dutch side will see this as a must-win game.
Follow along below for live updates of the game between Ajax and Brighton as they happen.
53' GOAL BRIGHTON
Brighton and Hove Albion doubles its advantage! A phenomenal play from Brighton leads to a goal from Simon Adingra. The provider on the first goal turns into the finisher with a poised and powerful finish into the top left corner. Ansu Fati, the scorer of the first goal, turned into provider here.
2-0, Brighton!
46' Back underway in the Netherlands
The second half is rolling at Johan Cruyff Arena. Ajax will feel like it needs to come back and win this game to have a chance of staying alive in the Europa League. At the very least, a draw would take points away from Brighton which in the live table is leading the group.
HALFTIME: Ajax 0, Brighton 1
The visitors take the lead into the halftime break, and it is hard to say it is not a deserved advantage. Ajax has looked quick on the attack, but there is no end product from the Dutch side.
Ajax has held more of the ball, but Brighton is doing more with their opportunities.
45'+3 Brighton threatens again
Again, it is Adingra who creates a chance for Brighton. Slick footwork down the right-hand side leads to a crossing attempt that Ajax defenders shepherd out for a corner. Brighton failed to muster a chance on two ensuing corner attempts.
45' Three minutes of added time
It is Brighton who has had the controlling share of the ball of late. However, for much of that time, it did not lead to a strong chance.
That changed as stoppage time started. Adingra was through on goal, and he forced a save out of the Ajax goalkeeper. On the ensuing corner, Joao Pedro whiffed on a wild overhead-kick attempt.
36' Joao Pedro fires high
Brighton is looking dangerous on its moves forward. This time, Joao Pedro creates a shooting opportunity. However, his left-footed attempt continues to rise above the post, and the ball sails away for a goal kick.
34' Referee busy with close calls
Again, Ajax wants a penalty. However, there are much fewer claims this time. Then, the center referee brandishes the first yellow card of the game to Joao Pedro for a high arm that hit an Ajax midfielder.
31' Another penalty shout for Ajax!
Ajax puts together a strong move forward. After failing to muster a real scoring chance, the ball deflects into the arm of Pascal Gross. However, the referee said the arm was down in a natural position at Gross' side.
VAR did not step in to pause the game, so the video officials saw no issue with the deflection, either.
25' Slowing the game down
After a couple of nervy moments from both teams, the game has settled down. Ajax has retained more of the ball, and Brighton remains somewhat shaky at the back.
The English side has just one clean sheet across all competitions this season. That is what Ajax is hoping to continue in this game.
18' Brighton sloppy at the back
Ajax showed that Brighton can take advantage of one defensive miscue to score a goal. Just a few minutes later, Brighton is careless at the back, and that allows Ajax a chance. However, the Dutch side does not get a shot off, and Brighton gratefully clears the ball away.
15' GOAL BRIGHTON
Ansu Fati has done it again! The Spanish talent on loan from Barcelona scored in the reverse fixture in England, and now he has a goal in the Netherlands. Careless play at the back from Ajax allowed Simon Adingra to steal the ball. He quickly passed to Fati who beat one Ajax defender and fired a low shot to beat Diant Ramaj.
1-0 Brighton.
12' Ajax wants a penalty
There are claims in the Brighton penalty area that Kaoru Mitoma used a hand to play the ball. After a quick VAR check, the referee waves play on. The ball did not make contact with Mitoma's arm, it simply hit his chest and torso.
8' Milner exits the game
James Milner cannot continue. A disappointed Milner shakes his head as he comes off. Billy Gilmour will replace Milner, which moves a member of the Brighton midfield into Milner's left-back role.
5' Early injury concern
Brighton may already have a worry just five minutes into the game. 37-year-old James Milner is down and clutching at his legs. While he is not grimacing in pain, the replays showed he may have overextended his leg and put an early strain on his hamstring during the Bergwijn shot just a minute earlier.
For now, Milner will return to the game in his defensive role.
4' A first shot of the game
Ajax is showing much more intent than they did a few weeks ago in England. As Brighton possesses the ball in its own half, it is Ajax to fire the first attempt on goal. Steven Bergwijn takes a long-range effort that Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen comfortably claims.
1' Underway in Amsterdam
We are underway in matchday four of the Europa League. The away side Brighton starts on the front foot with some early possession in the Ajax half. That is classic Roberto de Zerbi style, as he always has his team on the front foot.
Five minutes from kickoff!
Ajax supporters are riding the success of two recent wins to create a loud atmosphere in the Johan Cruyff Arena. "A new head coach and a new lease on life," as the commentator describes Ajax.
Can Brighton spoil the atmosphere and energy in Amsterdam?
Around the Europa League
The fourth matchday is often a crucial one. Teams can face elimination from the competition, or they can secure their spot in the knockout stage. For example, Liverpool can lock up a place in the last 16 with a win.
The Reds are also the focus of one of the major storylines on the day. Luis Diaz is starting for Liverpool today. Earlier, Diaz's father regained his freedom after over a week of captivity in his native Colombia.
Both teams announce their starting XIs
Brighton and Ajax unveiled their starting lineups an hour before kickoff from Johan Cruyff Arena. Here is how the teams will show up to start the contest:
Ajax:
- GK: Diant Ramaj
- RB: Devyne Rensch
- CB: Josip Sutalo
- CB: Jorrel Hato
- LB: Anton Gaaei
- CDM: Kenneth Taylor
- CM: Silviano Vos
- CM: Steven Berghuis
- RW: Kristian Hynsson
- ST: Brian Brobbey
- LW: Steven Bergwijn
Brighton and Hove Albion:
- GK: Bart Verbruggen
- RB: James Milner
- CB: Lewis Dunk
- CB: Jan Paul van Hecke
- LB: Joel Veltman
- CDM: Mahmoud Dahoud
- CM: Simon Adingra
- CM: Pascal Groß
- RW: Ansu Fati
- ST: Joao Pedro
- LW: Kaoru Mitoma
What does Group B look like in Europa League?
It has not been the smoothest sailing for Ajax and Brighton in the current edition of the Europa League. As things enter matchday four, both would exit the Europa League play after the group stage. Brighton, in third, would fall to the Europa Conference League.
1st: Marseille (5 points)
2nd: AEK Athens (4 points)
3rd: Brighton and Hove Albion (4 points)
4th: Ajax (2 points)
Ajax in need of points when it hosts Brighton
In a pivotal Europa League clash, four-time UEFA Champions League winner Ajax is desperate for a result against Brighton. The Seagulls picked up their first European win in club history against Ajax last time out in the Europa League.
Can either side pick up a much-needed result to get into the top half of their group?
