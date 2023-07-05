The 2023/24 Serie A schedule, including the opening weekend, has been unveiled.

Will Napoli retain its crown, or will Juventus, Inter, or Milan – or perhaps a newcomer – return to prominence? In fact, no club outside that quartet has won the Scudetto since the turn of the millennium. Lazio took top honors in 1999/00, while Roma triumphed in 2000/01.

The opening slate is set for the weekend of Saturday, Aug. 19:

Serie A opening week schedule

Weekend of Aug. 19. Kickoff times TBA.

*Promoted from Serie B

Bologna vs Milan

Genoa* vs Fiorentina

Torino vs Cagliari*

Frosinone* vs Napoli

Lecce vs Lazio

Sassuolo vs Atalanta

Empoli vs Hellas Verona

Inter vs Monza

Roma vs Salernitana

Udinese vs Juventus

Season highlights in Serie A

Other highlights from the season include the Milan Derby on the weekends of Sep. 16 and April 20 and Juve-Roma on Dec. 29 and May 4.

Champions Napoli meet Milan on Oct. 28 and Feb. 10, and Juventus on Dec. 9 and March 2. Meanwhile, Napoli faces Inter on Dec. 2 and March 6.

The Rome derby, Roma vs Lazio, takes place Nov. 11 and April 6. Both of these clubs had relatively strong seasons, even if Roma did taper off at the end of the campaign. On the other hand, Lazio finished second. That is the Biancocelesti’s best finish since winning that Scudetto at the turn of the millennium.

The season wraps up on the weekend of May 25. Juve-Monza, Milan-Salernitana, Napoli-Lecce, Verona-Inter, and Empoli-Roma could potentially carry title or relegation implications on the final day.

For the latest TV and streaming listings, visit our Serie A schedule page.

