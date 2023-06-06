The coverage details for the Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan are detailed. Club soccer’s biggest game of the year has extensive coverage on properties belonging to CBS and Paramount. The English-language broadcaster of the competition has done great work with the Champions League this season. It sent its crew to stadiums on several occasions, and that is no different for Saturday’s contest.

This is the first time the UEFA Champions League is returning to Istanbul since that famous final in the 2004/05 season. Just like then, this game features an Italian team and an English team. Liverpool pulled off a miraculous comeback 18 years ago. Now, it is Inter Milan’s chance to pull off the shocker against a City team seeking the second treble in English soccer history.

CBS’s coverage of the game extends both before and after the contest. Fans will have the opportunity to watch both clubs’ runs to Istanbul in the buildup to the game. Moreover, this coverage exists across CBS, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

City vs Inter: Champions League Final coverage

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT – Saturday, June 10

Watch now (in USA): Live on CBS and Paramount+.

Commentators: Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green.

US TV: Match is available on CBS (simulcast on Paramount+).

The actual game information is one thing. CBS is sending its usual crew of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards to Istanbul to be in the stadium. They did the same last season for Real Madrid against Liverpool in Paris. However, the first coverage starts well before then.

The Morning Footy crew will begin the seven-and-a-half hours of coverage at noon ET. That is 1.5 hours of coverage, followed by 1.5 hours of the UEFA Champions League Today crew starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. This is the crew led by Kate Abdo and company. The game has a broadcast slot from 3 to 5:30 p.m. ET. After that, there is one hour of post-match coverage. Finally, the gameday coverage concludes with “The Champions Club,” which also lasts one hour.

Bonus coverage

Outside the day of the game, lead-up to the game on Saturday provides coverage of the game. Not only are CBS Sports Golazo Network shows Morning Footy and Box 2 Box discussing Inter and Manchester City. The CBS Sports Network channel will have reairs of games featuring the two clubs in their runs to the final. Moreover, CBS Sports Golazo Network will broadcast “90 in 60” content to get shortened version of previous games.

Journalist Guillem Balague will also debut his documentary with CBS, ‘Destination: European Nights,’ on June 6. The first four episodes are available that day, with the finale coming out the day of the Final.

PHOTO: IMAGO / MIS