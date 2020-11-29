Read our guide below about how to watch soccer on Univision.

Although sometimes overlooked, Univision and their sister sports channel TUDN, offer some outstanding soccer coverage here in the United States. Obviously an essential for Spanish speakers, Univision is also an economical option for everyone living in the States looking to avoid having to pay for additional streaming services (e.g. UEFA Champions League and Europa League). With networks passing around exclusive rights to certain leagues like a hot potato, we’re here to help make sense of where you can find soccer on television and streaming, including Univision’s networks.

Univision’s current soccer rights

The Univision family currently owns broadcasting rights to many Liga MX games, Major League Soccer, both the Mexico and United States men’s national teams, the United States women’s national team, all of the CONCACAF tournaments (Champions League, Gold Cup, Futsal, the men’s and women’s U-20, U-17 competitions), and many UEFA tournaments (Champions League, Europa League, Euro 2020, Nation’s League, Super Cup, Youth League, and Futsal competitions). A vast majority of these matches are found on TUDN rather than Univision. If you’re not familiar with TUDN, it was previously known as the Univision Deportes Network (UDN) before rebranding in 2019.

Some of the games are also available on UniMás, a free-to-air channel, and Galavision. Both channels are owned and operated by Univision.

Univision’s streaming app

Univision has a streaming service/app called Univision NOW; however, the company’s live soccer matches are currently on the TUDN app. Officially called ‘TUDN: TU Deportes Network’ in the app store, this service allows soccer fans to watch their favorite matches on the go. Although the app is free, users must log in to their cable/satellite/streaming service provider to gain access to the live matches.

Due to Univision having so many rights to soccer games, it’s impossible for the broadcaster to air all of the games live on television. So Univision has created TUDNxtra, which offers streaming of all of the games they’re unable to televise. TUDNxtra is available via select cable/satellite TV providers, as well as through fuboTV.

Speaking of TUDNxtra, the streaming option also offers the critically-acclaimed Zona Futbol, which is a whiparound show for Champions League and Europa League games.

How to watch soccer on Univision

Traditional cable/satellite providers such as Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, AT&T TV, DirecTV, and DISH Network all currently broadcast both Univision and TUDN. While streaming services are usually the way to go to help save some money, many of these platforms do not offer Univision or TUDN. YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and SlingTV all miss the mark when it comes to allowing access to these Spanish language channels.

However, FuboTV, arguably the gold standard of the streaming services, currently carries Univision and TUDN in their packages. Along with both of these channels, FuboTV also streams many other live soccer matches throughout their entire lineup.

History of sports on Univision

While the Univision brand launched in 1962, sports on the television network was first aired in the 1970’s with the World Cup. Following success of the biggest prize in the soccer world, the company began broadcasting Liga MX matches on their main, and at the time their only, channel in 1987. Univision then soon broadened their sports coverage with the addition of Mexico and United States men’s national team games, Copa America, and women’s World Cup.

It wasn’t until 2012 that Univision began their own sports channel, then called Univision Deportes Network. The new sports network first signed a deal with DISH Network in January of the same year and then quickly became available on other cable/satellite platforms. Most of their coverage remains the same as it is today; however, Univision Deportes Network (now TUDN) also previously had exclusive television rights to Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Eredivisie, and Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

Have any questions about how to watch soccer on Univision? Let us know in the comments section below.

