Read our guide below about how to watch soccer on CBS Sports.

During this time in which it appears as if networks are playing virtual volleyball with television rights, it can be difficult to find your favorite soccer competitions. We’re here to help with the chaos and let you know where to watch all of the important matches on CBS’s family of networks.

CBS’s current soccer rights

Although CBS does not own many soccer television rights at the moment, they do have some of the big guns. The network currently airs UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Supercup, National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), and the upcoming UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Europa Conference League will become the continent’s third-tiered tournament behind the Champions League and Europa League. Qualification for the competition is based on final league position in the standings and some domestic cups. The tournament is set to begin during the 2021/22 season.

Paramount+

Similar to Netflix or ESPN+, Paramount+ is the company’s streaming service. For $5.99 per month, or $59.99 annually, subscribers get access to TV shows, movies, and of course, soccer matches. All of the aforementioned soccer competitions are available on Paramount+. This means that you can choose any specific game you want to watch live or on-demand on Champions League or Europa League match days.

How to watch soccer on CBS Sports

When to comes to the CBS over-the-air channel that’s available nationwide on local TV, there are actually very few soccer games available. CBS Sports have told World Soccer Talk that we can expect more games on the main CBS network during the 2021/22 season. So far, there have been more NWSL games on CBS than UEFA Champions League matches.

CBS Sports have been very up front in explaining that their acquisition of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League is a move to increase subscriptions to the Paramount+ streaming service.

Having said that, some of the games from the Champions League have appeared on the CBS Sports Network, which is available via traditional cable/satellite providers such as Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, Spectrum, DirecTV, and DISH Network. However, the channel is not always on the basic packages of these cable/satellite providers (DirecTV and Spectrum for example).

Streaming platforms are almost always a cheaper and more streamlined option compared to conventional services. FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all currently carry the CBS Sports Network (Sling TV does not). Though varying in price and total channels offered, these streaming services are an affordable and efficient way to watch TV.

As all of the network’s soccer matches are currently available on Paramount+, you don’t necessarily have to spring for an additional cable/satellite/streaming service if you have the network’s streaming service. However, if you need one of these comprehensive television plans, make sure to pick the appropriate option with CBS Sports Network included.

History of soccer coverage on CBS Sports

Although ‘CBS Sports’ didn’t officially launch until 1955, broadcasting sports on the network’s over-the-air channel began in the 1940’s with the airing of Major League Baseball games. The company has a long history of televising baseball, football (college and professional), college basketball, golf, and even soccer.

CBS began airing National Professional Soccer League matches in 1967 and continued for a few years when the NPSL and United Soccer Association merged to form the North American Soccer League. CBS has also previously televised highlights of the 1974 World Cup, Major Indoor Soccer League (mid-1980’s), and some college soccer in the 1990’s.

Along with airing sports on their normal channel, CBS also acquired Sportsline.com, which eventually became CBSSportsLine.com, and then just CBSSports.com. The initial website was the highest-ranked sports service in the country during the mid-1990’s, even beating out ESPN.com.

Following the addition of the website, CBS Sports established their own cable/satellite television channel in 2002. Quite a bit different than the network that we are used to seeing today, the original channel focused solely on American college sports for nearly a decade. It wasn’t until 2011 that CBS Sports Network officially began broadcasting as a more mainstream sports channel.

Have any questions about how to watch soccer on CBS Sports? Let us know in the comments section below.

