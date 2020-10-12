Read our guide about how to watch soccer via FOX Sports.

One of the constants with FOX Sports over the years has been change. From FOX Sports Net to FOX Sports World to FOX Soccer Channel to FOX Soccer and then a pivot to FOX Sports 1, the broadcaster is continually evolving. While that may not be a worry those keeping track within FOX Sports, everyone else (including soccer fans) trying to keep up with how to watch soccer via FOX Sports may be confused at times. As a result, we’re here to explain everything about this constantly moving target.

FOX’s current soccer rights

FOX Sports currently has the television rights to CONCACAF matches (Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League), Men’s/Women’s Olympic qualifiers, the 2022 and 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup, the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup, FIFA U20 and U17 World Cups (men’s and women’s), Liga MX (home matches of Santos Laguna, Tijuana, and Monterrey), some Copa MX games, some MLS games (partnership with ESPN), and both U.S. national teams (also in partnership with ESPN).

With FOX Soccer now extinct and FOX Soccer Plus left hanging by a thread, a vast majority of the network’s soccer coverage is now on FS1 and FS2 channels. FS1 took over the Speed channel and FS2 replaced Fuel TV simultaneously in 2013.

FOX’s streaming app

Cable/satellite/streaming service users can also access FOX Sports content with the FOX Sports GO app. The app allows viewers to watch the network’s umbrella of sports channels, even their RSNs, on mobile devices, laptops, or Apple TV.

To access FOX Sports GO, or watch soccer on one of FOX Sports’ TV channels, users will have to pay for a cable/satellite/streaming service that offers the company’s channels. As of late 2018, FS1, in particular, was available to over 83 million pay television households in the U.S.

How to watch soccer via FOX Sports

Traditional cable/satellite providers such as Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, DirecTV, and Dish Network all currently have access to both FS1 and FS2. However, streaming services like fuboTV, Sling Blue, and Hulu + Live TV also carry these FOX Sports channels, but usually for less money.

Although they have lost most of their international club soccer television rights, FOX Sports is still relevant to those viewers in the U.S. caring solely about soccer in North America. With a clear focus on MLS and U.S. national teams, soccer fans will still be getting their U.S. soccer fix via FOX Sports.

Broadcaster: FOX Sports Channels: FS1, FS2 & FOX Looking to watch FOX Sports online from your office, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are several options to catch all the action.

History of FOX Sports from 1990s to present

FOX Sports have a very interesting history televising soccer leagues and competitions. The company, starting in the mid-90s as FOX Sports Net, essentially began as a conglomerate of regional sports networks. Original ownership first bought out Prime Sports’ regional sports networks (RSNs) and eventually the SportsChannel. Not having their own main national sports channel hindered the network’s opportunities to broadcast major soccer competitions in the early years of the company.

Nevertheless, the American sports network introduced FOX Sports World, which would become FOX Soccer Channel, and later just FOX Soccer. This channel is probably where many current Premier League fans got their first glimpse of the most popular league in the sport. FOX Soccer, along with their sister channel FOX Soccer Plus, also aired the FA Cup, Community Shield, and England national matches, as well as Premier League games.

Eventually losing Premier League rights to NBC Sports (which resulted in FOX Soccer Channel being shut down), along with the Australian A-League, German Bundesliga, and other international leagues, FOX Sports’ soccer coverage has decreased significantly over time. Now, the company is essentially, whether deliberately or not, focusing more on soccer in the western hemisphere.

