FOX Sports and Fubo have announced their broadcasting plans for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier games for June. The two networks will handle English language coverage of the tournament, from the qualifying stage to the final, here in the United States. The third and fourth rounds of the qualifying will take place in June. The Euro 2024 TV schedule includes qualifying contests.

FOX and Fubo delivering 52 total Euro qualifier matches

Beginning on Monday, June 12, FOX Sports will broadcast 18 total Euro qualifying and friendly matches on their channels. This includes FS1, FS2, and FOX Soccer Plus. Tubi, FOX’s over-the-top streaming service, will air one friendly as well. Scheduling of these matches starts on June 12 and finishes on Tuesday, June 20.

Fubo is also set to broadcast 31 Euro qualifying matches and two friendlies exclusively on their 24/7 sports network. Fubo Sports is the streaming service’s own sports channel. Launched in 2015, Fubo is a sports-first live TV streaming platform. The company currently offers packages of over 200 total channels, including many sports networks.

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Strong, Holden team up for match coverage on FS1

John Strong will serve as FOX Sports’ lead play-by-play announcer for these upcoming games. Stu Holden joins Strong as a match analyst during this timeframe. The popular duo features for the matches broadcasted on FS1. JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones work together again for the qualifying and friendly matches. Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu will handle select games for FOX Sports as well.

Holden and Edu are working as studio analysts for the matchups on FS1. Alexi Lalas joins them with Rob Stone and Jenny Taft as hosts.

Germany and Ukraine kick off FOX Sports’ upcoming coverage on Monday, June 12 at 11:50 a.m. ET. This match will be available on FS2. Other notable games during this eight-day stretch include Norway vs. Scotland on FS1, Greece vs. Ireland on Fubo Sports, and France vs. Greece on FS1.

PHOTO: IMAGO / aal.photo