Many have been demanding Pochettino’s dismissal for most of his time at Chelsea due to the club’s recent lackluster performance.

This past year, the Blues co-owner Todd Boehly brought in the Argentine, but only for two years. There is also an option for another one. So far in Pochettino’s first season in charge, Chelsea have had a mixed bag. They made it to the EFL Cup final yet languishing in 11th place in the Premier League.

Eventually, the FA Cup is still an option for 2024-25 to get into Europe. However, making it to the quarterfinals won’t stop people from talking about his future. Since extra chaos may be detrimental at the moment, Boehly might not want to wait before taking any action.

Should Chelsea have sacked the Argentine by now?

It was said in late September that the Blues owners still fully supported Mauricio Pochettino, despite the criticism he was receiving. It would seem that his underlying statistics disproved the notion that the team was doing poorly, contrary to what the league standings and results indicated.

Pochettino had only managed Chelsea for six games in the Premier League at the time. He was in charge of a dismal 3-1 record, with the lone victory coming against a Luton team that was still getting used to playing in the Premier League.

Despite sitting in 14th place at the time, Chelsea looked like they belonged in fourth place based on their play. Put simply, they generated enough high-quality scoring opportunities to merit a position eleven spots higher in the league.

The decision to fire Pochettino after just six games on the job would have seemed hasty even if the statistics had supported him. However, the same arguments and demands for Pochettino’s dismissal continue even after more than four months have passed.

Meeting scheduled at Chelsea regarding Pochettino and budget

The Blues are now mired in 11th position in the league, putting manager Pochettino under pressure. The forthcoming transfer window is a chance to strengthen the team, and he has already indicated that he will be a part of that discussion.

Regardless, the 52-year-old is scheduled to meet with the club’s hierarchy this week to address the summer transfer budget, as per The Standard. Chelsea announced pre-tax losses of $116 million for the year ending in June 2023 on Thursday.

This was the first year that Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali were co-owners of the club. So far, the club’s transfer budget under the new management is around $1.3 billion.

Now reporters asked him whether he had received any information on Chelsea’s summer transfer policy. He responded: “I don’t know. I don’t know because I need to be informed. Until today, we haven’t talked about that.

Today the club announced the finances. This afternoon or tomorrow we will talk, and after tomorrow I will be informed for sure. But I don’t know what is going to happen. I only just saw that the club announced it. But I’ve still not spoken with the owners or the sporting director. I cannot give my opinion on it. I don’t know anything.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO