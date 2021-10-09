Most soccer fans may not think of YouTube as a soccer channel. But do you know that the world’s biggest video website broadcasts live games in the United States?

For example, YouTube streams UEFA Women’s Champions League and Russian Premier League games.

DAZN produces the UEFA Women’s Champions League games. They stream them for free on YouTube and to paid subscribers via AtaFootball.com. Those games feature 31 tournament matches over the course of the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

YouTube also streams smaller leagues and teams live. Many of them were discovered during the lockdown of 2020. For example, games from the Belarusian Premier League stream live on YouTube.

If you live outside of the U.S., YouTube streams all of the African World Cup Qualifiers in an agreement between FIFA and CAF.

As a result, there’s always a possibility of bigger leagues doing rights deals in the future despite the rocky past between the Premier League and YouTube.

YouTube: Best Channels

YouTube is better known in sports circles for its selection of soccer channels. Some of our favorites are Tifo Football, Footy Adventures and Farley TV. We have our own channel at World Soccer Talk. Plus other favorite soccer YouTubers are Spencer FC and ChrisMD.

