In our Austria: Euro 2016 team preview, we look ahead to this summer’s tournament where we have the team’s roster and schedule, as well as which players to keep an eye out for and a prediction on how far they’ll advance in the competition.

Austria: Euro 2016 team preview

Manager: Marcel Koller

Captain: Christian Fuchs

Fixtures:

Tuesday, June 14

Austria vs. Hungary, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Saturday, June 18

Portugal vs. Austria, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wednesday, June 22

Iceland vs. Austria, Noon, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

SEE MORE: See the complete schedule of Euro 2016 games on US TV and streaming

Austria: Euro 2016 team preview: Squad:

Goalkeepers: Robert Almer (Austria Vienna), Heinz Lindner (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ramazan Ozcan (Ingolstadt).

Defenders: Aleksandar Dragovic (Dinamo Kiev), Christian Fuchs (Leicester City), Gyorgy Garics (Darmstadt), Martin Hinteregger (Borussia Monchengladbach), Florian Klein (Stuttgart), Sebastian Prodl (Watford), Markus Suttner (Ingolstadt), Kevin Wimmer (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders : David Alaba (Bayern Munich), Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City), Julian Baumgartlinger (Mainz), Martin Harnik (Stuttgart), Stefan Ilsanker (Leipzig), Jakob Jantscher (Luzern), Zlatko Junuzovic (Werder Bremen), Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig), Alessandro Schopf (Schalke)

Forwards: Lukas Hinterseer (Ingolstadt), Rubin Okotie (1860 Munich), Marc Janko (Basel).

Austria: Euro 2016 team preview: Overview:

Although they featured in Euro 2008 as joint hosts, this is the first time ever Austria have made it to the European Championships through a prolonged qualifying process. You wouldn’t have believed so watching them in Group G.

After a 1-1 draw at home to Sweden in their first match, the Burschen went on a tremendous run, winning nine games on the spin to secure their spot in the finals with panache. The sequence included impressive wins over Russia and an emphatic 4-1 win over Sweden in Gothenburg late on in the campaign, a fitting sign of the stellar progress this side made throughout qualifying.

A look at the squad and it’s easy to see why so many are tipping Koller’s side as a possible surprise package this summer. At the back Aleksandar Dragovic is an imposing defender, while skipper Fuchs, fresh from his remarkable title-winning season with Leicester City, raids with intent down the left.

Going forward they possess multiple threats too, with Marko Arnautovic and Martin Harnik both dazzling on the flanks, especially with the burly presence of Marc Janko to pick out in the penalty area. And, of course, the team is pieced together wonderfully by the multifaceted Bayern Munich man David Alaba.

What they do lack is depth in these key positions. Should one of Dragovic, Alaba or Janko suffer injury or suspension then Austria would struggle. Both Arnautovic and Harnik, while fabulous at times, can also be just as frustrating on any given day.

Aiding Austria’s cause is a favorable group. Portugal looked vulnerable in qualifying, Iceland are making their debut at a major tournament, while Hungary have one of the weakest squads of the 24. Progression certainly looks on the cards for this nation; it’s a question of just how far Koller, who has done a fine jon since taking over, is capable of taking them

Austria: Euro 2016 team preview: Key Player:

David Alaba – Is there a more rounded footballer in the competition than Austria’s talismanic 23-year-old?

The Bayern man can do it all, so it’s no surprise Austria have found a regular home for him at the heart of their side. Used primarily at left-back and centre-back in the Bundesliga, Alaba evidently has razor sharp defensive instincts, plus an industry which allows him to be a wrecking ball on the left flank.

However, he has more responsibility with the national team. Alaba has shown he can dictate play, carry the ball forward and even get on the scoresheet too, with four goals from eight appearances in qualifying. Repeating those heroics here will see Austria enjoy a prosperous Euros.

Austria: Euro 2016 team preview: Verdict:

Quarter-Finals – This year’s dark horses. They may not have enough to see off Portugal in the group stages, although they will finish in the runners-up berth. From there, a potential second round showdown with Group B runners-up awaits, a tie Koller’s men are capable of getting through. That’d be a tremendous effort from this talented outfit.

