Christian Pulisic is having a spectacular season, and while Chelsea may question selling the American, Paolo Di Canio is saying it was great business from Milan.

In Italy, the USMNT player became a mainstay, scoring the 5,000th Serie A goal for his side, breaking a record. Pulisic has made 39 appearances for the San Siro outfit, with 20G+A, leaving a significant impact.

Despite the season being half-way, he has already surpassed his previous record for most goals in a season. He shares the record for most goals scored by an American player in Serie A history with Weston McKennie.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Pulisic made history by scoring Milan’s 5,000th goal in Italy’s top division. For instance, he became part of an exclusive group that included Kaka, who scored the 4,000th goal in 2007.

Plus, they mentioned how the 25-year-old has blown everyone away this season at San Siro, considering he was supposed to challenge Samuel Chukwueze for the starting right flank position in 2023-24. The former Chelsea player, on the other hand, solidified his place in Milan’s starting lineup right away. He has also been a game-changer for the club all season, particularly this month.

Big mistake for Chelsea?

The ex-Borussia Dortmund star has scored nine goals in Serie A this season, and every one of them has come from open play rather than set pieces. His tally in all competitions now stands at 12 goals.

In contrast, he has scored more goals from open play this season than any player from his previous team, Chelsea. For example, Cole Palmer has scored 14 goals in all competitions and 11 in the Premier League. Yet, five of his goals came from penalty kicks.

Unbelievably, the Stamford Bridge side are now 11th in the Premier League after a terrible season. Their weak offensive capabilities and lack of firepower have been major factors in their failures. Given that Chelsea ranks seventh in Premier League scoring, the American’s goals may have been crucial.

Paolo Di Canio hails Pulisic

Paolo Di Canio, a former standout for the Azzurri, has now broken down the key distinction between Pulisic’s performances for Milan and Chelsea. Additionally, he has elaborated on the reasons the star winger is more successful in Italy than in England.

While appearing as a commentator on Sky Sport Italia, Di Canio said: “Pulisic has a great deal of experience, he has already won in his career. He is a player with pace, who controls the ball well, thinks quickly, and can do even better in Italy. The reason is that he is not finding the same injuries that slowed him down, so consequently he is finding consistency.

“He is a player who makes the difference: as a winger, he can cut inside, he can combine. In the most recent match, he sprinted to reach a tap-in after 50 meters. Those fresh legs are an important element.”

