Critical US-Trinidad and Tobago World Cup qualifier to air on beIN SPORTS

October’s critical World Cup qualifier between the US Men’s National Team and Trinidad-and-Tobago will be streamed live on beIN SPORTS and Universo on Tuesday, October 10, World Soccer Talk has learned.
In the final match of their World Cup qualification process, the game could end up being a do-or-die match that will determine whether the USA team qualifies for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The match will not be available on ESPN or FOX Sports. The English-language broadcast of the game will be on beIN SPORTS while NBC’s Universo will broadcast the game to Spanish-language viewers.
Before the United States faces Trinidad and Tobago, Bruce Arena’s team will play Panama in a crucial game next Friday. That match will be shown live on ESPN2 and Univision Deportes.
It looks likely that the US Men’s National Team will need to get as many as four points or even six points from the final two games in order to qualify for next summer’s World Cup. It’s also important to note that the US needs to beat Panama next Friday in order to avoid playing a World Cup qualification playoff match against Syria or Australia.
The last time the United States had an important World Cup qualifier that was televised on beIN SPORTS was against Honduras earlier this month. In that game, the broadcast averaged 256,000 viewers on beIN SPORTS while Universo netted 275,000 viewers.
beIN SPORTS is in 22.6 million homes in the United States.
