Home
Bayern Munich-Dortmund German Supercup to be featured on FOX network

Bayern Munich-Dortmund German Supercup to be featured on FOX network

July 31, 2017 Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leagues: Bundesliga 1 Comment

The 2017/18 German soccer season kicks off Saturday with a live broadcast of the German Supercup between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The match will be shown live on the over-the-air FOX network on Saturday, August 5 at 2:30pm ET. Bayern Munich versus Dortmund will also be streamed via Sling Blue, fubo Premier and DIRECTV NOW.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Bundesliga games on US TV and streaming

In the 2017 edition of the DFL-Supercup, the game features the winner of the 2016/17 Bundesliga season (Bayern Munich) versus the winner of the DFB-Pokal (Borussia Dortmund). Last year, Dortmund won the match, and this year’s final will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

The 2017 German Supercup could feature American star Christian Pulisic for Dortmund. Pulisic has recently been rumored as a potential transfer target for Liverpool if Philippe Coutinho joins Barcelona.

The 2017/18 Bundesliga season kicks off on Friday, August 18 when Bayern Munich hosts Bayer Leverkusen.

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

One Response

  1. Encho Junior July 31, 2017

    bayern win 2-1

    Reply

Leave a Reply