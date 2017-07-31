Bayern Munich-Dortmund German Supercup to be featured on FOX network

The 2017/18 German soccer season kicks off Saturday with a live broadcast of the German Supercup between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.
The match will be shown live on the over-the-air FOX network on Saturday, August 5 at 2:30pm ET. Bayern Munich versus Dortmund will also be streamed via Sling Blue, fubo Premier and DIRECTV NOW.
In the 2017 edition of the DFL-Supercup, the game features the winner of the 2016/17 Bundesliga season (Bayern Munich) versus the winner of the DFB-Pokal (Borussia Dortmund). Last year, Dortmund won the match, and this year’s final will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
The 2017 German Supercup could feature American star Christian Pulisic for Dortmund. Pulisic has recently been rumored as a potential transfer target for Liverpool if Philippe Coutinho joins Barcelona.
The 2017/18 Bundesliga season kicks off on Friday, August 18 when Bayern Munich hosts Bayer Leverkusen.
