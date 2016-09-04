Celtic vs. Rangers Old Firm Derby to be televised on FOX Sports 1

Next Saturday, FOX Sports will televise the first Scottish Premiership Old Firm derby in four years between Celtic and Rangers.
The match, which will be shown live on FOX Sports 1, Sling Blue and FOX Soccer 2GO, is scheduled to kick off Saturday, September 10 at 7am ET, live from Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic currently leads the Scottish Premiership table, one point ahead of Rangers who are in second place after recently being promoted back to the Scottish top-flight.
The last time the two clubs played each other in the Scottish Premiership was 2012 when Celtic won the league with a 20 point lead over Rangers. That season, Rangers were liquidated, and the Ibrox club was forced to play in the fourth tier of Scottish football from the 2012-13 season. Since then, the club relaunched and made its way back to the top flight through a series of promotions.
Saturday’s Old Firm Derby will be the first Scottish Premiership game of the season that has been featured on FS1. So far this season, FOX Sports has broadcast 2-3 Premiership games on FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer 2GO each weekend.
While the Old Firm Derby promises to be an intense match, it’s a shame that it’s scheduled at almost the same time as the Manchester derby, which kicks off just 30 minutes after the match at Celtic Park.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Scottish Premiership games on US TV and streaming
