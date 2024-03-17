Here are all of the details of where you can watch Angel City vs Bay FC on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Angel City vs Bay FC WHAT NWSL WHEN 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT • Sunday, March 17, 2024 WHERE ION TV channel WATCH ION TV channel (check local listings)

With ION, you can watch Angel City vs Bay FC and tons more NWSL games.

Photo credit: Imago