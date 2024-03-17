Here are all of the details of where you can watch Angel City vs Bay FC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Angel City vs Bay FC
WHAT NWSL
WHEN 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT • Sunday, March 17, 2024
WHERE ION TV channel
WATCH ION TV channel (check local listings)
With ION, you can watch Angel City vs Bay FC and tons more NWSL games.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Photo credit: Imago