Peacock is getting in on the action with a Black Friday sale. However, NBC’s streaming service offers the biggest savings for the longest time. At a base cost of $5.99 per month, Peacock is already more affordable than most streaming services. However, with the limited-time Black Friday offer, Peacock is a fraction of its traditional price.

New subscribers can get access to Peacock Premium for just $1.99 per month. Even better, this applies to the first year of service. Therefore, new subscribers can get access to Peacock for $23.88 for their first year. Of course, it is a monthly payment of $1.99. However, it is still far cheaper than it normally is. Plus, to see a deal for this long shows that it is a must-have for new users.

Or, fans can use the annual option. That provides even MORE savings, as it is a payment of $19.99 for the entire year. Whereas a normal monthly payment to Peacock would amount to over $70 per year, this means an annual option is less than one-third of that price.

By comparison, both Fubo and Paramount+ are offering enticing Black Friday offers. Yet, those only last for the first two months. While the actual savings per month are the same, the best part about Peacock offering a Black Friday sale is the fact that it extends over a year.

However, the deal is only here for a short time. The deal expires on Tuesday, Nov. 28 promptly at 2:59 a.m. ET. In other words, the deal stops after Cyber Monday on the west coast. Users have under a week to take advantage of the deal, so they better act fast.

How to sign up for Peacock with its Black Friday sale

You can sign up for the Peacock discount in the same way any other new subscriber would. Potential subscribers can follow the instructions below.

Visit the Peacock website. You must be a NEW subscriber. This deal does not apply to those who already have a Peacock account. Select either the monthly option ($1.99 per month) or the annual option ($19.99 for the year). Create an account and input your payment information. Enjoy the live and on-demand content Peacock has.

Remember, after the year of content, you will return to paying the normal fees for Peacock. As of November 2023, the monthly plan is $5.99 per month. The annual plan costs $59.99 for the year.

What does a Peacock subscription get?

Peacock has a wide selection of shows and movies that fit the entire family’s needs. For example, it is the sole streaming home of The Office for fans in the United States. Shrek, Back to the Future and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby are all on Peacock.

However, if you are a soccer fan, the biggest draw for Peacock is the streaming of the Premier League. Each matchday, there are five or six Premier League games available on Peacock. Additionally, the whiparound show Goal Rush offers coverage of the Premier League.

Outside of English soccer, Peacock also has broadcasts of games available on Telemundo. That includes international games involving the USMNT or USWNT as well as other international competitions. The Peacock TV schedule has full coverage of all soccer games the streaming service offers.

