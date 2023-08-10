The Premier League is back. Finally. After a couple of months away the English top flight brings with it major expectations for several teams. However, all of the eyes are still on Manchester City. Fresh off winning the treble, which was just the second in English soccer history, City has eyes on a fifth league title in the last six years.

There is a sizeable pack with equally high expectations this season chasing City down. Arsenal continues to drop record fees on players after a runner-up finish a season ago. Perhaps the win in the Community Shield can get the Gunners off to a winning start in the league. Other clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs want to maintain their status in English soccer. Then, there are others looking to make some noise. Newcastle finished in the top four a season ago, while Brighton and Aston Villa both had strong campaigns under new managers.

The team here at World Soccer Talk already made their predictions for the 2023/24 Premier League table. We encourage you to do the same before the season kicks off. Unsurprisingly, Manchester City was the popular pick to win the title. Yet, there was some difference as to who would be qualifying for Europe.

This weekend, the Premier League welcomes back some stadiums in home games. Bramall Lane and Turf Moor, the homes of Sheffield United and Burnley, are back in the Premier League. However, Luton Town is on the road, which makes Kenilworth Road’s Premier League debut still in waiting.

NBC Coverage this weekend

To commemorate the return of the Premier League, NBC is sending its talented crew across England to do on-site coverage of four games. Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will be live on each of the four days at the weekend from some of the biggest grounds in the league. The crew starts at Turf Moor on Friday before switching over to St. James’ Park on Saturday. On Sunday, the crew is live from Stamford Bridge before closing off the weekend at Old Trafford.

In the booth, this is the NBC debut for Jon Champion, who joined the commentary team for Premier League games this summer. He will call the games that Peter Drury will work for Sky Sports. Fear not, though, as Peter Drury will remain a key part of NBC’s commentary team, including a pair of games in this opening matchday.

If you just want to watch as much Premier League action as possible this weekend, GOAL RUSH is a good idea. The whiparound Premier League show dips across the grounds as goals happened, but it does focus on one game. This is available exclusively on Peacock for American audiences.

You can also watch the debut weekend of the 2023/24 Premier League in 4K if you have the correct subscriptions and hardware. This weekend, those games are the opener between Burnley and Manchester City and the finale of United against Wolves.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday One

Friday, Aug. 11

3 p.m. — Burnley vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.

Saturday, Aug. 12

7:30 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion and Andy Townsend.

10 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Luton Town. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Everton vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Leon Osman.

10 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Lee Hendrie.

12:30 p.m. — Newcastle vs. Aston Villa. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.

Sunday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. — Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur. Peacock Premium — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland.

11:30 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Liverpool. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.

Monday, Aug. 14

3 p.m. — Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.