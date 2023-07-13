Lionel Messi made the surprising announcement that he would be joining Inter Miami on June 7. His arrival, as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, will breathe new life into US soccer.

In 2026, Miami will play host to World Cup matches, and the city is home to more than 100,000 Argentines.

Having seen his two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain expire, Messi held free agent status.

After picking the MLS franchise, the Argentinan should make his first appearance for Inter Miami in the League’s Cup. This debut will take place on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

Who will broadcast Lionel Messi’s US Open Cup debut in Argentina?

Messi’s participation in the next games is taken for granted. TyC Sports reports that the Argentine television network will broadcast Lionel Messi’s US Open Cup debut.

Inter Miami will face FC Cincinnati in the 2023 US Open Cup semi-finals. US Soccer owns US Open Cup broadcasting rights. Therefore, Messi’s move to MLS is a boost to the US Soccer Federation.

The semi-final game will take place at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on August 23. TyC Sports also reported that on Sunday, July 16, the Argentine network would air Lionel Messi’s unveiling.

The addition of Lionel Messi could help Inter Miami win their first trophy in club history. They are just two wins away from clinching the crown. Furthermore, FC Cincinnati, who currently holds the lead in both the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield rankings, stand in their way.

If Messi’s new club manages to secure victory in the US Open Cup, they could potentially earn a qualification spot for the next season’s CONCACAF Champions Cup.

This competition involves clubs from the CONCACAF region, and in Major League Soccer, the winners of the MLS Cup and the top teams from the previous season’s two conferences gain direct entry, alongside the US Open Cup victor.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Xinhua