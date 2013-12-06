South Korea: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

South Korea

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jung Sung-ryeong (Suwon Bluewings), Kim Seung-gyu (Ulsan Horang-i), Lee Bum-young (Busan I’Park)

Defenders: Yun Suk-young (QPR), Kim Young-kwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Hwang Seok-ho (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), Hong Jeong-ho (Augsburg), Kwak Tae-hwi (Al Hilal), Lee Yong (Ulsan Horang-i), Kim Chang-soo (Kashiwa Reysol), Park Joo-ho (Mainz)

Midfielders: Ki Seung-yueng (Sunderland, on loan from Swansea), Ha Dae-sung (Beijing Guoan), Han Kook-young (Kashiwa Reysol), Park Jung-woo (Guangzhou R&F), Son Heung-min (Bayer Leverkusen), Kim Bo-kyung (Cardiff City), Lee Chung-yong (Bolton Wanderers), Ji Dong-won (Augsburg).

Forwards: Koo Ja-cheol (Mainz), Lee Keun-ho (Sangju Sangmu), Park Chu-young (Arsenal), Kim Shin-wook (Ulsan Horang-i).

Best Ever Finish: Fourth Place (2002)

Captain: Lee Chung Yong

Manager: Hong-Myung Bo

South Korea won the stage 3 group in qualifying then finished in 2nd place behind Iran in stage four to qualify for the World Cup.

All in all, South Korea are a team based on energy, efficiency and a collective will to work hard.

Aside from that, there is little genuine quality within their ranks. Much depends on Son Heung Min, who has the capability to create and score goals. Ki Sung Yeung is coming into the World Cup after an excellent season with Sunderland too. But there is an underpinning are very, very dependant on being well organised and disciplined.

They will have excellent memories of the 2002 tournament on home soil, in which they reached the semifinals. But away from their home nation, their record in major tournaments is much to be desired.

If you can match their enthusiasm and endeavour, most teams should be able to get the better of this transitionary outfit. An early exit beckons, with Belgium, Algeria and Russia all looking better placed to make a run to the knockout stages.

Key Player – Son Heung Min

The Bayer Leverkusen man is the only member of the team playing Champions League football and the clear star of this outfit.

He adds guile and spades of creativity as an attacking midfielder, not to mention a unshakeable work-rate like the rest of his team. His form did tail off towards the end of the campaign as Leverkusen toiled in the Bundesliga. But this team need him to be at his absolute best if they’re are to stand any chance of making it through to the second round.

