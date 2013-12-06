Mexico: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Mexico

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jose de Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Ajaccio), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca).

Defenders: Miguel Layun (America), Carlos Salcido (Tigres), Paul Aguilar (America), Andres Guardado (Bayer Leverkusen), Hector Moreno (Espanyol), Francisco Javier Rodriguez (America), Diego Reyes (Porto), Rafael Marquez (Leon).

Midfielders: Miguel Angel Ponce (Toluca), Jose Juan Vazquez (Leon), Luis Montes (Leon), Hector Herrera (Porto), Isaac Brizuela (Toluca), Marco Fabian (Cruz Azul), Carlos Pena (Leon).

Forwards: Oribe Peralta (Santos), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United), Giovani dos Santos (Villarreal), Raul Jimenez (America), Alan Pulido (Tigres).

Best Ever Finish: Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)

Captain: Miguel Herrera

Manager: Rafael Marquez

Mexico qualified for the 2014 World Cup thanks to a convincing 9-3 aggregate win against New Zealand in the playoffs.

Up until that point though, Mexico had struggled to score goals during the qualifying group phase. Despite this El Tri are a team that possesses plenty of attacking talent.

Expect their forward forays to be plentiful out in Brazil, but for that to put a host of strain on the three centre backs in the newly implement 5-3-2 system.

A lot will depend on veteran centre back and captain Rafael Marquez who will need to marshal his team exceptionally well if Mexico are the keep out the attacking talent of Croatia and Brazil in the group stages.

With a new coach, not much is known about how Mexico will play but an attacking style based on rampaging wing-backs is most probable. This is perhaps the most sensible option as changes in management have been plentiful as of late for the mexicans. Organisational will be difficult to instil and as such, an offensively founded tactical base will suit them.

Given the talent Mexico possess, they should be considered a team who can reach the knockout stages, as they have done for the past four seasons.

Key Player – Javier Hernandez

Poor form and restricted playing time for his club has resulted in a severe lack of production for Chicharito in recent months. What is undeniable though, is the goalscoring pedigree of the young striker.

Despite being technically sound his all round game is a little limited. But he knows where the back of the net is, with his blistering pace and stunning movement enough to give him plenty of goalscoring chance.

These are traits in short supply in the modern game and although Hernandez hasn’t been on song for El Tri as of late, his ability to sniff out goals makes him a major threat, whether starting in the first XI are making an impression off the bench.

Browse through the other team previews, in alphabetical order:

Algeria: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Argentina: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Australia: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Belgium: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Bosnia and Herzegovina: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Brazil: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Cameroon: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Chile: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Colombia: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Costa Rica: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Croatia: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Ecuador: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

England: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

France: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Germany: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Ghana: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Greece: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Holland: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Honduras: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Iran: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Italy: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Ivory Coast: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Japan: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Mexico: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Nigeria: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Portugal: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Russia: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

South Korea: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Spain: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Switzerland: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

United States: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Uruguay: World Cup 2014 Team Preview