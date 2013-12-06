Mexico: World Cup 2014 Team Preview

Mexico
Full Squad:
Goalkeepers: Jose de Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Ajaccio), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca).
Defenders: Miguel Layun (America), Carlos Salcido (Tigres), Paul Aguilar (America), Andres Guardado (Bayer Leverkusen), Hector Moreno (Espanyol), Francisco Javier Rodriguez (America), Diego Reyes (Porto), Rafael Marquez (Leon).
Midfielders: Miguel Angel Ponce (Toluca), Jose Juan Vazquez (Leon), Luis Montes (Leon), Hector Herrera (Porto), Isaac Brizuela (Toluca), Marco Fabian (Cruz Azul), Carlos Pena (Leon).
Forwards: Oribe Peralta (Santos), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United), Giovani dos Santos (Villarreal), Raul Jimenez (America), Alan Pulido (Tigres).
Best Ever Finish: Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)
Captain: Miguel Herrera
Manager: Rafael Marquez
Mexico qualified for the 2014 World Cup thanks to a convincing 9-3 aggregate win against New Zealand in the playoffs.
Up until that point though, Mexico had struggled to score goals during the qualifying group phase. Despite this El Tri are a team that possesses plenty of attacking talent.
Expect their forward forays to be plentiful out in Brazil, but for that to put a host of strain on the three centre backs in the newly implement 5-3-2 system.
A lot will depend on veteran centre back and captain Rafael Marquez who will need to marshal his team exceptionally well if Mexico are the keep out the attacking talent of Croatia and Brazil in the group stages.
With a new coach, not much is known about how Mexico will play but an attacking style based on rampaging wing-backs is most probable. This is perhaps the most sensible option as changes in management have been plentiful as of late for the mexicans. Organisational will be difficult to instil and as such, an offensively founded tactical base will suit them.
Given the talent Mexico possess, they should be considered a team who can reach the knockout stages, as they have done for the past four seasons.
Key Player – Javier Hernandez
Poor form and restricted playing time for his club has resulted in a severe lack of production for Chicharito in recent months. What is undeniable though, is the goalscoring pedigree of the young striker.
Despite being technically sound his all round game is a little limited. But he knows where the back of the net is, with his blistering pace and stunning movement enough to give him plenty of goalscoring chance.
These are traits in short supply in the modern game and although Hernandez hasn’t been on song for El Tri as of late, his ability to sniff out goals makes him a major threat, whether starting in the first XI are making an impression off the bench.
Browse through the other team previews, in alphabetical order:
Algeria: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Argentina: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Australia: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Belgium: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Bosnia and Herzegovina: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Brazil: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Cameroon: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Chile: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Colombia: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Costa Rica: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Croatia: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Ecuador: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
England: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
France: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Germany: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Ghana: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Greece: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Holland: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Honduras: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Iran: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Italy: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Ivory Coast: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Japan: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Mexico: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Nigeria: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Portugal: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Russia: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
South Korea: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Spain: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Switzerland: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
United States: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
Uruguay: World Cup 2014 Team Preview
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season