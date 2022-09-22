The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to be one of the most unique in the long history of the tournament. Not since Argentina 1978 have we seen a tournament with fewer total stadiums – that edition had six while Qatar’s World Cup 2022 stadiums will equal a grand total of eight venues. And Qatar ’22 is easily the most compact World Cup in ever in terms of geography. The largest distance between any two stadiums in the tournament is only about 35 miles – a similar comparison to the U.S. would be if the 2026 World Cup were to be held entirely within the area of Baltimore and Washington D.C.

The Qatar World Cup has been controversial since the day it was announced in late 2010. Corruption scandals, human rights issues, and the fall/winter timing of the tournament disrupting the European club calendar are just some of the problems that have plagued the first ever World Cup to be held in the Middle East. But the moment has finally arrived for Qatar, and the small nation has produced eight impressive venues to play host to the world’s biggest sporting event.

Qatar World Cup 2022 Stadiums

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium



Location: Al Rayyan

Opened: 2003 (Redeveloped in 2020)

Capacity: 40,000 (20,000 after tournament)

Distance from Doha city center: 14 miles (22 km)

Number of Matches: 7 (including one round of 16 match)

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is one of only two venues for the 2022 World Cup that existed prior to the tournament being awarded to Qatar. Originally opened in 2003, the stadium was demolished and rebuilt from 2016-2020, re-using or recycling 90% of the materials from the old stadium. The upper tier of the venue will be removed after the World Cup, with the seats set to be re-used elsewhere in Qatar and overseas.

Al Bayt Stadium



Location: Al Khor

Opened: 2021

Capacity: 60,000 (32,000 after tournament)

Distance from Doha city center: 29 miles (46 km)

Number of Matches: 9 (including opening match and one semifinal)

Al Bayt Stadium is the furthest-flung venue of the tournament, located almost 30 miles from Doha. It has the honor of hosting the opening match and three knockout games, including a semifinal. The design of the stadium represents tents that were historically used by the nomadic peoples of the region. Like most of the stadiums for the tournament, Al Bayt will be downsized and partially converted after the World Cup is over. The upper level will be turned into a hotel, with a shopping center, food court, gym and event hall also added to the facility after 28,000 seats are removed.

Al Janoub Stadium



Location: Al Wakrah

Opened: 2019

Capacity: 40,000 (20,000 after tournament)

Distance from Doha city center: 14 miles (23 km)

Number of Matches: 7 (including one round of 16 match)

Al Janoub Stadium is the southernmost ground in the 2022 World Cup (though it’s only about 35 miles from the northernmost venue). The design of the exterior evokes traditional dhow boats. A retractable roof for shade alongside a special HVAC system is installed to cool the pitch and spectator areas, in an effort to combat with the hot temperatures in Qatar. After the tournament the stadium will be downsized, with the upper level seats being donated to overseas football development, and it will be the home venue of Al Wakrah SC.

Al Thumama Stadium



Location: Doha

Opened: 2021

Capacity: 40,000 (20,000 after tournament)

Distance from Doha city center: 7 miles (12 km)

Number of Matches: 8 (including one round of 16 match and one quarterfinal)

Al Thumama Stadium has a stunning white exterior design, based on the gahfiya, a traditional woven cap worn by men across the Middle East. It is one of two venues within the city limits of Doha. The capacity will be cut in half after the tournament, with the upper level converted into a boutique hotel. The area surrounding the stadium will be sports district, with facilities for handball, basketball, volleyball, swimming, cycling and running in addition to the remaining 20,000 seat soccer stadium.

Education City Stadium



Location: Al Rayyan

Opened: 2020

Capacity: 40,000 (20,000 after tournament)

Distance from Doha city center: 8 miles (13 km)

Number of Matches: 8 (including one round of 16 match and one quarterfinal)

Education City Stadium has as diamond-like geometrical pattern all along its facade that appears to change color as the sun’s position changes throughout the day. Capacity will be reduced to 20,000 after the tournament, with the district set to add a retail zone, conference center, health and wellness facility and two schools.

Khalifa International Stadium



Location: Al Rayyan

Opened: 1976 (renovated 2005 and 2017)

Capacity: 40,000

Distance from Doha city center: 7 miles (11 km)

Number of Matches: 8 (including one round of 16 match and 3rd place match)

Khalifa International Stadium is the oldest venue of this World Cup, first opened in 1976. First redeveloped in 2005, in 2017 further renovations were completed specifically for the 2022 World Cup. Khalifa International Stadium is the only venue of the tournament’s eight that will not be repurposed, dismantled or have its capacity reduced following the World Cup. It will retain its historic role as Qatar’s national stadium.

Lusail Stadium



Location: Lusail

Opened: 2021

Capacity: 80,000

Distance from Doha city center: 12 miles (20 km)

Number of Matches: 10 (including round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final)

Lusail Stadium is the largest of all the venues in Qatar, at 80,000 seats. It will host the most games of any venue, and is also the only venue set to host matches in every round, from the group stage right thru to the final. The stadium’s post-World Cup life has yet to be finalized, but it is expected that the capacity will be greatly reduced – if it even remains a usable football venue at all – and the interior space could feature affordable housing, shops, restaurants, offices, clinics and a school.

Stadium 974



Location: Doha

Opened: 2021

Capacity: 40,000

Distance from Doha city center: 2 miles (4 km)

Number of Matches: 7 (including one round of 16 game)

Stadium 974 is arguably the most unique World Cup venue ever built. It’s located on the waterfront, a short hop from downtown Doha and the closest venue to the air and sea ports. The stadium’s name comes from the 974 shipping containers used in its construction, with 974 also being Qatar’s international dialing code. The stadium is modularly designed, the first ever FIFA compliant venue that can be totally dismantled and rebuilt in a different location. Additionally, like a LEGO set, its materials can be split up and used to build multiple smaller venues if desired.