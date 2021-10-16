Sling World Sports is a low-cost streaming service offered in the U.S. It is also know as Sling International. At $10 per month, it offers a very affordable way to watch beIN SPORTS, in particular.

As of writing, it includes several sports channels. Firstly, it offers beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect. Secondly, it also includes cricket channels Willow HD and Willow Xtra. Thirdly, Brazilian channel Premiere is included, as well as the Nautical Channel.

You can watch several soccer leagues with World Sports including Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and SuperLig.

There are a few advantages of this streaming service. Firstly, you do not have to get Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Secondly, if you prefer, you can sign up for Sling Orange or Sling Blue for $35 per month and then add World Sports. Thirdly, there is no contract and you can cancel at any time.

How to get Sling World Sports

Sling World Sports is available through their official website.

There are several devices that you can watch Sling TV on. Firstly, you can watch it on Apple and Android phones. Secondly, it is available on streaming devices such as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Thirdly, it works on Windows and Apple computers. Fourthly, you can watch on game consoles such as Xbox. Lastly, Sling is available on smart TVs including LG and Samsung.

World Sports was previously known as DishWorld. It is only available in the United States.

In conclusion, World Sports is a no frills streaming service. It offers mostly English-language programming. It does not offer any bells or whistles such as cloud DVR functionality. But it is certainly an option to consider for sports fans on a low budget.