If you are looking for a low-cost streaming option, Sling Latino is certainly one to consider.
Starting at $10 per month, Sling Latino is also known as Best of Spanish TV. It offers quite a few advantages. Firstly, you can sign up for Sling’s Best of Spanish TV without subscribing to Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Secondly, you can save a lot of money if the channels it offers are ones you want. Thirdly, even if it does not include all of the channels you want, you can get Sling Latino to supplement what you already have.
|
Soccer on Sling Latino
Includes: Universo, beIN SPORTS + 22 channels
|Watch Now
Typically, the channels offered change from time to time. As of writing, the soccer-related ones it offers are: Universo, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect. With those soccer channels, you will be able to watch games in Spanish-language. For example, games from the Premier League, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and more.
READ MORE: How to watch soccer via Best of Spanish TV
In total, Sling Latino’s Best of Spanish TV includes 20 channels.
It is a cost-effective option. However, it does not include FOX or NBC channels so you won’t be able to watch a lot of soccer games. It also does not include Univision channels due to a carriage dispute.
How to get Sling Latino
Sling Latino is available through their official website.
There are several devices that you can watch Sling TV on. Firstly, you can watch it on Apple and Android phones. Secondly, it is available on streaming devices such as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Thirdly, it works on Windows and Apple computers. Fourthly, you can watch on game consoles such as Xbox. Lastly, Sling is available on smart TVs including LG and Samsung.
Upcoming Matches on Sling Latino:
Soccer Providers
Here’s our comprehensive listing of the different soccer providers available:
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season