If you are looking for a low-cost streaming option, Sling Latino is certainly one to consider.

Starting at $10 per month, Sling Latino is also known as Best of Spanish TV. It offers quite a few advantages. Firstly, you can sign up for Sling’s Best of Spanish TV without subscribing to Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Secondly, you can save a lot of money if the channels it offers are ones you want. Thirdly, even if it does not include all of the channels you want, you can get Sling Latino to supplement what you already have.

Typically, the channels offered change from time to time. As of writing, the soccer-related ones it offers are: Universo, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect. With those soccer channels, you will be able to watch games in Spanish-language. For example, games from the Premier League, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and more.

In total, Sling Latino’s Best of Spanish TV includes 20 channels.

It is a cost-effective option. However, it does not include FOX or NBC channels so you won’t be able to watch a lot of soccer games. It also does not include Univision channels due to a carriage dispute.

How to get Sling Latino

Sling Latino is available through their official website.

There are several devices that you can watch Sling TV on. Firstly, you can watch it on Apple and Android phones. Secondly, it is available on streaming devices such as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Thirdly, it works on Windows and Apple computers. Fourthly, you can watch on game consoles such as Xbox. Lastly, Sling is available on smart TVs including LG and Samsung.

