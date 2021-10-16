Soccer fans should get to know Fanatiz if they are fans of the more obscure leagues, particularly in Latin America. Currently, streaming services dominate how people get their entertainment. Cable and satellite providers now have individual streaming options that carry the same channels, just easier.

However, you often find that the more niche soccer leagues do not make the cut on those major providers. The same cannot be said about Fanatiz. This provider is one of the few that almost entirely broadcasts soccer.

In fact, you can tell just by going to the main website that soccer is at the forefront. You will not find movies, TV shows, news or the ‘major’ American sports on Fanatiz. Rather it is dedicated solely to the niche leagues to cater to the ultimate soccer fan.

The company started out of Chile in 2016. Then, the company established themselves in the United States. While major South American competitions, such as the Copa Libertadores, are not as popular in the U.S., there are certainly fans wanting to watch.

The channel lineup on the provider is relatively small. In fact, there are only 22 official channels. However, the provider includes a set of channels and competitions difficult to find elsewhere.

Oftentimes, beIN SPORTS is either not available or requires an expensive sports package. This provider allows soccer fans access to the channel in an affordable way.

Fanatiz is $9.99 per month, or there is an annual plan for $79.99 per year.

Fanatiz is a must-have for Latin American soccer. Let’s break down what leagues appear on the provider’s list of games and action.

Soccer on Fanatiz

As stated previously, there is not a wide assortment of channels on Fanatiz. Many of the leagues and competitions covered center around niche audiences.

Regardless, some competitions feature major South American teams and some young players on the verge of breaking out to reach the biggest stage.

In the above link, you can see a handful of what the service offers. Select games in the Copa Libertadores, Spanish-language rights for Argentina’s league and cup and Portugal’s Primeira Liga highlight the Fanatiz lineup. For more specific audiences, the top flights in Honduras, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Colombia, Uruguay and Bolivia also have spots on the provider.

Of course, it is hard to ignore the inclusion of beIN SPORTS on the provider.

Through beIN SPORTS, subscribers gain access to PSG and Ligue Un, the Turkish Super Lig, CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, CAF World Cup Qualifiers and intercontinental competitions and a number of domestic cups.

Also, the Club Italia portion of Fanatiz allows hardcore Serie A fans to get further coverage of Italy’s top flight. Paramount+ does well with English-language coverage, but Fanatiz streams RAI Italia for Italian coverage of a number of games throughout the season.

Finally, it is important to know that Fanatiz has a free option. The free package gives subscribers access to Real Madrid TV and Sevilla TV for fans of those two clubs.

