We discuss the radical changes that the Premier League are proposing for the FA Cup, including selling the rights to the competition outside the United Kingdom — and what that means for the world’s oldest football competition, and the impact on lower division sides.

Also discussed are the similarities between changes to FA Cup and US Open Cup, what the Premier League’s motives may be in acquiring the rights, why the success of Wrexham may be a factor in the deal, and who has more power – the English FA or Premier League, and USSF or MLS.

Last but not least, we share the details about Wrexham’s streaming options for the 2023/24 season, and why fans of MLS seem to appear jealous anytime Wrexham AFC is mentioned.

