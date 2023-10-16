It is a World Cup rematch for the USA when it hosts Ghana in a preview of what may come in 2026. These sides did not meet this past winter in Qatar. This particular World Cup rematch is from 2006 in Germany. And it is from 2010 in South Africa. And it is from Brazil in 2014. There has been a game between the USMNT and Ghana since their last World Cup meeting where the United States won a friendly in Hartford in 2017, 2-1. The World Cup meetings, however, are what people remember. Despite this edition of USA vs. Ghana being just a friendly, it has taken on more significance following Saturday’s 3-1 loss by the US to Germany.

Berhalter’s boys outclassed by Germans

The US had a huge opportunity against Germany on Saturday. This is a US team with the bulk of its key players while the Germans are in freefall. The USMNT wasted that opportunity. Things got off to a bright enough start. Christian Pulisic scored a fabulous goal, his 27th for the USA, to give the Americans a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute. It was all downhill from there.

The goal seemed to have awoken the Germans from their slumber as just ten minutes later Ilkay Gundogan buried the equalizer. The Germans added two more in three minutes in the second half, courtesy of Nicklas Fullkrug and Jamal Masiala. And as has been so often the case with Gregg Berhalter’s team, the US was unable to threaten against a quality opponent. In fact, following Saturday’s loss to Germany, Gregg Berhalter now has a measly two wins in eight games against European opposition: a win away to Northern Ireland (played in an empty stadium due to COVID capacity restrictions) and a home win against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Preview: Ghana presents stern test for the USMNT

Ghana might only be ranked 60th in the world right now, but it has been in good form of late. The African side missed the World Cup in 2018 but made it to the 2022 edition in Qatar. There, it lost twice and won once. As a result, Ghana failed to progress from the group stage. In 2023, Ghana has done well. It sits atop Group E in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying with twelve points from six games. Its most recent outing though, left much to be desired. Mexico soundly defeated Ghana in Charlotte, 2-0.

Chris Hughton manages the Black Stars. He has quite the resume of managing clubs in England over the years. For example, he was the boss of Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion. Most recently, he oversaw Nottingham Forest. The roster he called in features plenty of experienced players. Six players on the squad have earned 20 or more caps. In 90 international appearances with Ghana, Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace has amassed 19 goals.

Notes

Tuesday’s game against Ghana is set for an 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff. It is airing on TNT in English and NBC Universo in Spanish. The game against Ghana marks the first USMNT appearance at Geodis Park in Nashville. The USWNT played there earlier this year. This game will be the ninth USMNT appearance in Music City since 2006 and third of Gregg Berhalter’s tenure.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire