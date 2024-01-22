West Ham United is in the market for a new striker, and Chelsea striker Armando Broja fits the bill of who David Moyes wants. One of the other targets was John Duran, the Colombian who came over from the Chicago Fire last season in a deal worth $22 million. However, Aston Villa says it will not part ways with the seldom-used Duran unless it has a backup involved. Currently, Duran falls behind Ollie Watkins in Unai Emery’s side.

Regardless, Duran’s lack of availability has forced West Ham to look elsewhere. Armando Broja would be a striker West Ham can bring in who already has Premier League experience. As of now, West Ham is dealing with several important injuries and absences. Michail Antonio has been dealing with a long-term knee injury, and there is no reported return date. Also, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen picked up knocks earlier this month. Paqueta is out until February. Also, Mohammed Kudus is on international duty with Ghana at the African Cup of Nations.

In the immediate picture, Broja has been an alternate in Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Out of 21 Chelsea games this season, Broja has been in the squad for 13 games. He started six games, and he came on as a substitute in seven more. In those 13 appearances, Broja has one goal and one assist.

Chelsea’s Armando Broja could move to West Ham

Chelsea has many options that could fill in at the top of formation. In addition to Armando Broja, Chelsea has Nicolas Jackson, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Christopher Nkunku. Granted, Nicolas Jackson has been the main starter at the top of the line. The Senegalese striker has started 16 games for Chelsea this season. However, his current absence presents the reason Chelsea may not be willing to let Broja go.

Jackson is away on international duty with Senegal for AFCON. If Chelsea parts ways with Armando Broja and he moves to West Ham, the club would lose one of its pure strikers. One of the various attacking midfielders or wingers could play in that role, but Pochettino has been the beneficiary of elite strikers at his clubs. With Tottenham Hotspur, it was Harry Kane, he then had the benefit of Kylian Mbappe at PSG. Chelsea has been struggling this season for goals with just 35 in league play. Strikers are valuable for the Blues.

West Ham needs reinforcements for key games

Currently, West Ham United is in a position to compete for a spot in Europe. In sixth place, West Ham trails Tottenham by five points in the table. However, West Ham has winnable games on the horizon that could bounce the Hammers up the table. In its next seven games, West Ham will play Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Everton. There are also games against Arsenal and Manchester United, which could dramatically shake the table.

David Moyes’ side remains active in the Europa League round of 16. It awaits an opponent, but that could be a challenging pair of fixtures for a Hammers side battling injuries.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.