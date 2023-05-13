Oguchi Onyewu is joining the team at US Soccer in a newly created role. The former USMNT representative is going to be the Vice President of Sporting, working closely with new sporting director Matt Crocker.

In terms of permanent roles, Onyewu will help manage relationships with clubs and leagues in the United States and the world. Then, he will strengthen what the Federation called stakeholder relationships. Also, Oguchi Onyewu will work closely with US Soccer in its Developmental Department. There, he will seek increased funding for Youth and Extended National Teams. For each, Onyewu reports directly to Crocker. The former was briefly in the running to be the sporting director.

Crucially, US Soccer said Oguchi Onyewu will contribute to the hiring process of the next USMNT head coach. Onyewu was a member of the USMNT as a player for over a decade from 2004 to 2014. During that time, he played in both the 2006 and 2010 World Cups. Therefore, he provides that insider experience that Crocker may lack.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oguchi Onyewu to our team at U.S. Soccer,” said Matt Crocker. “His experience as a player and sports executive, coupled with his deep understanding of U.S. Soccer, Oguchi will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our sporting initiatives. We all look forward to working closely with him.”

Oguchi Onyewu brings long playing career to US Soccer

Onyewu has experience across the youth system in US Soccer. Not only did he participate in the inaugural class of the U-17 Residency Program in 1999. He played in the 1999 U-17 FIFA World Championship and the 2001 FIFA World Youth Championship. He also played for Clemson University.

Combine that youth expertise with Crocker’s former experience with England and Southampton, and it is clear US Soccer is targeting development. With a strong contingent of young players at the 2022 World Cup, the talent pool continues to rise. Therefore, proper management and growth of that can help the Federation in the long run.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Belga