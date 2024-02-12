Jermain Defoe is the subject of a new soccer documentary coming via theatrical release in the UK on Feb. 29 this year. Defoe, a popular soccer figure in England, made over 750 appearances as a professional in England, Scotland and Canada. The bulk of those came with Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored an outstanding 143 goals. That ranks him seventh all-time behind the likes of Harry Kane, Jimmy Greaves and Son Heung-min. As with any star of this success level, Defoe was regularly under the spotlight of the public eye, which led to both positives and negatives.

Now, fans will have the opportunity to relive Defoe’s wild career, both on and off the pitch. DEFOE is the documentary that is coming out later this month for one night in theaters. Then, it will become available on streaming. DEFOE features interviews with the star striker and his family. However, several other notable faces in the English soccer scene make an appearance. For example, the trailer shows Joe Cole and Peter Crouch, two of Defoe’s teammates with the England national team. Also, Harry Redknapp is part of the documentary. Redknapp was the manager of both West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The production for the documentary says the life of Jermain Defoe on the pitch and the stardom there contrasts a life of tragedy off the pitch. From humble beginnings, Defoe quickly ascended the ranks in soccer. Redknapp tipped Defoe for success as a young player. That contributed to Defoe’s move to London with Tottenham after over 100 appearances with West Ham.

Jermain Defoe documentary includes portion on Bradley Lowery

Modern fans associate Jermain Defoe with Bradley Lowery, the young Sunderland fan who passed away after a battle against neuroblastoma. Defoe developed a remarkable connection with Lowery during his time at the Stadium of Light. The Englishman walked out with Bradley before games and included Bradley in training and warm-ups with the Sunderland squad. Also, Bradley walked out with Defoe when he returned to the England national team in 2017. Unfortunately, Bradley passed away in July 2017, and Defoe was visibly moved at the 6-year-old’s passing.

Defoe’s success as a player

Outside of his popularity off the pitch, Defoe is regarded as one of the most consistent strikers in the recent history of the Premier League. Defoe had 10 seasons with at least 10 goals in the Premier League. The best of those was in the 2009/10 season when the Englishman scored 18 goals for Tottenham. Defoe finished the season in a tie for sixth in the Premier League scoring charts that season.

When Defoe was outside of England, he found success elsewhere. That started with a move to Major League Soccer with Toronto FC. Defoe scored 12 goals in all competitions with the Canadian side to lead the team in scoring. That was not enough for Toronto to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs that season. Then, after returning to England with Bournemouth and Sunderland, Defoe scored 25 goals in 54 appearances with Scottish side Rangers. He was a part of the squad that won the Scottish premiership in 2020/21. Despite his work as a player, that was the only trophy Defoe won as a player. Individually, he was named as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his charitable work.

PHOTOS: IMAGO