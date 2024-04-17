When it came to Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match, two La Liga giants fell. Both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona lost in their quarterfinal matches, with Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain prevailing.

It seemed like Barcelona had the second leg under control with a two-goal aggregate advantage, but then things went south. From controversial calls by the referee to dubious penalty-inducing tackles, Xavi’s team had a rough night.

Their 4-1 home loss to PSG ended any chance of advancing to the Champions League semifinals. Despite losing the opening match at Parc des Princes, the French outfit advanced to the quarterfinals thanks to a 6-4 aggregate victory.

With goals from both sides, the first half certainly lived up to expectations. The hosts were ahead thanks to a brilliant goal-scoring combination between Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. But their impetus dwindled in the 30th minute when Ronald Araujo picked up a red card for a clumsy foul. With fewer players on the field, PSG quickly answered with Ousmane Dembele’s goal in the 40th minute. After taking the lead in the first half, the Blaugrana’s demons reared their ugly heads in the second half. They let two goals slip through their fingers, ending any chance of advancing in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid beats Barcelona to Club World Cup spot

From an economic standpoint, in particular, Barcelona’s exit from the Champions League might have far-reaching consequences. The reigning La Liga winners lost out on an extra $13 million in prize money; maybe even more in stadium income due to their elimination.

To add insult to injury, Xavi’s squad will thus not make the cut for the 2025 Club World Cup, which is a bitter pill to swallow. If nothing else, this is good news for Atletico. Diego Simeone’s side will be the last one to represent Spain in the 2025 edition after Barcelona’s UCL exit. The event will be held in the US for the first time under its new name and structure.

The last spot had been up for grabs as both teams were in a dead heat. However, this season’s Champions League final was a must-win for the latter team. Plus, they couldn’t have qualified for the competition without Atletico losing to Dortmund.

Failure to qualify for Club World Cup

As a result of its elimination, the Catalans will not be able to compete in the competition. There is a guaranteed infusion of around $53 million for those who qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup.

Given Atletico Madrid’s less-than-ideal financial status, this is a huge deal for them. Similarly, it is devastating news that Barcelona will not be able to qualify, as they would have wanted to do so.

PHOTOS: IMAGO