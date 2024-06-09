In a significant development in the world of soccer ownership, Dan Friedkin, the owner of Italian club Roma, has shown interest in purchasing Premier League club Everton from current owner Farhad Moshiri.

This news follows a series of tumultuous events regarding Everton‘s ownership in recent months that have left the clubs’ future uncertain.

Farhad Moshiri, the British-Iranian businessman who currently owns Everton, has been seeking potential buyers for the club for some time. In 2023, it appeared that 777 Partners would finalize a deal to acquire 94% of the Toffees’ shares.

However, they failed to meet the Premier League’s stringent ownership requirement despite providing a $254 million loan to help alleviate the club’s financial issues. This only caused the deal to fall through by the end of May 2024.

Alternatives emerge

With 777 Partners’ exclusivity agreement now expired, several new potential buyers have emerged. As per Sky Sports, among them is Dan Friedkin, an American businessman who is worth around $6.1 billion. Friedkin has been instrumental in stabilizing Roma since purchasing the club in 2020 for $635 million. His involvement in soccer also extends to owning Cannes in France, showcasing his experience and commitment to the sport.

Other parties interested in acquiring Everton include Michael Dell, the CEO of Dell Technologies, Kenneth King of A Cap Investment Firm. There are also local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing, who have previously loaned Everton $200 million. The competition highlights the high interest in owning an English club, especially one with a storied history.

What can Friedkin bring to Everton?

Friedkin’s interest in Everton is seen as part of a broader trend of multi-club ownership in soccer. Such ownership structures allow for greater scouting collaboration and player movement across clubs under the same ownership, providing strategic advantages. For instance, City Football Group owns 13 teams worldwide, including notable clubs like Girona in Spain and Troyes in France.

Should Friedkin’s bid succeed, it would not only mark a significant investment but also further his portfolio in European soccer. However, reports suggest that Roma will remain a primary focus for the Friedkin Group, indicating that any potential acquisition of Everton would complement rather than replace their ongoing projects with Roma.

The search for new ownership at Goodison Park has been lengthy and complex. Moshiri’s efforts to sell the club have been met with various challenges, most notably the financial instability and compliance issues faced by potential buyers. Despite these setbacks, the emergence of interest from a financially robust and experienced football club owner like Friedkin could signal a new era for Everton.

For Everton supporters, the prospect of new ownership brings both hope and uncertainty. While a fresh infusion of capital and experience could help address the club’s financial woes and improve on-field performance, due diligence will be crucial. Moshiri and the Everton board must carefully evaluate the bids to ensure the long-term stability and success of the club.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Focus Images