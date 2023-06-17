In their hunt for a new coach, PSG have reportedly turned their attention to Sérgio Conceição. This comes after the French club parted ways with Christophe Galtier.

This is not the first time that the Portuguese coach has been linked with the French champions. Conceição was also rumored to take over last season after Mauricio Pochettino departed the club.

Le Parisien is claiming that Paris Saint-Germain executives have recently contacted the coach once again. Conceição is currently managing Porto and is under contract until 2024.

The 48-year-old coach has collected three Primeira Liga titles and a trio of Taça de Portugal trophies over the last six seasons. Despite being under contract, the news source claims that Conceição has a $19 million release clause embedded in his contract.

Nagelsmann and Arteta both linked with PSG vacancy

PSG was previously heavily linked with Julian Nagelsmann. The young German was reportedly close joining the Ligue 1 winners, but negotiations have since broken down. Nagelsmann and PSG execs supposedly could not agree on key details within the club’s day-to-day functions.

Along with the former Bayern Munich boss, PSG were also interested in prying Mikel Arteta away from Arsenal. Nevertheless, the Spanish coach resisted the approach and will likely remain in north London.

Portuguese coach has links with Luis Campos

Conceição does also have relatively close links with PSG’s football advisor Luis Campos. Campos currently has a good relationship with the coach’s agent Jorge Mendes. The PSG exec previously had very positive words to say about Conceição at a soccer summit. Campos said that he admired the Porto coach a lot and that “his staff is of extraordinary quality.”

Another perk of the Portuguese coach is the fact that he does speak fluent French. Conceição has Ligue 1 experience as well, as he managed Nantes during the 2016/17 season. Despite taking over the struggling team midseason, the coach took Nantes up to seventh in Ligue 1. He left to manage Porto shortly after that season ended.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo