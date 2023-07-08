Sandro Tonali is the first player signed by Newcastle United during this summer’s transfer window. The Italian midfielder has joined the club from AC Milan, who reached the Semi-Finals of the UEFA Champions League. Despite being reticent about leaving Milan, Tonali signed a five-year contract with the Magpies.

The 23-year-old had a medical in Italy last month while with the U-21 national team. He is expected in Tyneside this week. Newcastle would benefit greatly from the presence provided by the 14-time Italy international, who had seemed destined to become a San Siro icon.

However, additional signings are required. Despite playing above themselves last year, Newcastle’s European adventures have a history of negatively affecting their domestic form. Coach Eddie Howe is looking to add consistency to his offensive line. His primary target is reportedly Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

Newcastle overcame Premier League competition for Barnes

It seems that Newcastle will sign Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes ahead of two fellow Premier League teams, Aston Villa and West Ham.

A deal between all sides invovled will complete for a fee of $45 million within the next week, as per The Telegraph. He will hand Eddie Howe more alternatives on the left flank.

The Hammers and Villa were both in the running for the winger’s services. It’s thought that West Ham lost momentum in the race as their focus was taken up by negotiations to sell Declan Rice.

Who will make space for Barnes?

Last year, Howe often rotated his wide players. Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Anthony Gordon all were interchangable. To make room for Barnes, Newcastle might offload Saint-Maximin to a team in the Saudi Pro League.

Since relegation from the Premier League, Leicester have accepted the inevitable loss of one of their most prized assets. The English club had wanted to get $64 million for their star striker from last season, but they will likely have to settle for less.

This will follow the $51 million the Foxes recouped from James Maddison’s departure. Even more intriguing is the fact that Newcastle had an offer for Barnes turned down in the summer of 2022.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto