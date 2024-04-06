Manchester United’s record for their most expensive signing could be about to be broken, with Rodrygo Goes, a striker for Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has been the center of attention many times this year. With more players vying for fewer spots, he will certainly play a larger role next season.

Despite the Brazilian’s claims that he enjoys playing on the right, statistics show that he is at his best when positioned on the left.

That’s thanks in large part to Vinicius’ absence due to injury or suspension. Marca cites statistics showing that in 11 games played this season on the left wing, Rodrygo has scored eight goals. By contrast, he has netted seven times in 31 appearances when playing on the right wing.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has given him more playing time, yet his goals per 90 minutes are higher than previous year. Unfortunately for him, Vinicius is still Los Blancos’ most effective forward. After 28 games this season, the former has contributed 26 goals, while Rodrygo has contributed 23 in 42.

Mbappe and Endrick to force Rodrygo out?

As Los Blancos are ready to restock their front line this summer, the Brazil striker runs the danger of being left out in the cold. Despite Rodrygo’s indisputable abilities, one can’t help but wonder whether these are the last days he will spend wearing the Madrid shirt.

Kylian Mbappe’s projected summer arrival will cause a shakeup in the La Liga leaders. Since Rodrygo is still young, this could make it difficult for him to earn a starting spot. Perhaps the Brazilian winger might think about leaving the Bernabeu after all.

Even if the Frenchman poses a danger to his own future at Real Madrid, the player recently said that he views his arrival as a helpful challenge.

“I don’t know about Mbappe yet. I think it’s close because everyone says it and I trust you, but I don’t know what’s going on either. There are many of us. We’ll see what the coach decides.”

Then, he commented whether he could kindly depart to clear the way for Mbappe and Endrick. “I don’t think anything… I’m just thinking about being focused on this season and finishing it well, with as many titles as possible. Next year I think it’s a coach’s problem… A good problem. And I’m calm.”

English side willing to lure star winger

Current reports indicate that Madrid and the player are not planning to part ways, but that might change as the summer progresses. It would be irresistible for Real to accept an offer of more than $109 million.

Rodrygo’s reported top goal for the next season is to be a regular starter for the first team. But with the addition of Mbappe and Endrick, his minutes may decrease.

Fichajes say that Manchester United have placed an offer of $130 million to capture Rodrygo, making him the club’s most expensive acquisition to date.

As far as their report goes, the Red Devils are even ready to pay up to $163 million to sign the star player.

Manchester United are expected to add one more attacker to their roster this summer, and Rodrygo’s versatility makes him an even more appealing target.

They go on to say that head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s future ideas for Real Madrid’s structure would likely determine the Brazilian’s future with the club. The projected arrival of Mbappe might even cause the squad to revert to a 4-3-3 formation.

