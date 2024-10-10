West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is at risk of facing a lifetime ban from soccer. This is due to alleged involvement in a betting scandal and obstruction of the ongoing investigation by the English Football Association (FA). The Brazilian international is accused of breaching betting regulations. This includes deliberately receiving yellow cards in Premier League matches to benefit from bets placed on these incidents.

The 27-year-old was initially charged earlier this year with spot-fixing. All this related to matches against Leicester City, Aston Villa, Leeds, and Bournemouth during the 2023-24 Premier League season. The FA’s investigation began after it was revealed that multiple individuals in Brazil had wagered on Paqueta receiving yellow cards in these games. Bets ranged from £7 to £400, resulting in total winnings of around £100,000. The FA alleges that Paqueta, or those close to him, profited from these bookings.

The Brazilian has denied all the charges. Nonetheless, the investigation has been further complicated by his alleged failure to cooperate with FA officials.

Obstruction of investigation

As part of the investigation, the FA confiscated Paqueta’s mobile phone to examine his messages, calls, and banking transactions for evidence of foul play. The device was eventually returned after two months, but the FA later requested it back to conduct further inquiries.

However, Paqueta informed investigators that he had discarded the phone and could no longer locate it, The Sun claims. This has led to additional charges of obstructing the investigation, with the FA accusing the Brazilian midfielder of attempting to hinder their efforts to uncover the full extent of the betting scandal. The FA is now pushing for a lifetime ban, citing his alleged lack of cooperation.

Impact on Paqueta’s career and form

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Paqueta has continued to play for West Ham this season. Especially under the management of Julen Lopetegui. However, his form has noticeably dipped amid the mounting pressure. Paqueta has featured in all of the team’s matches this season, contributing two goals in nine appearances across various competitions.

His notable performances include scoring the only goal in West Ham’s league opener against Aston Villa and helping the team secure a recent win over Ipswich Town. West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has refused to discuss the case publicly, stating, “We don’t talk about that [the case], we talk about football. About the next match and about life, but not about that.”

Photo: Imago