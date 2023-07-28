UEFA banned Juventus from European competition and the Europa Conference League for one year. This comes as a result of violations of club licensing and financial fair play (FFP).

The Italian club was also hit with a $22 million punishment; however, $11 million of that amount is contingent upon the club’s yearly financial statements being free of discrepancies in 2023, 2024, or 2025.

Due to its suspension, the Bianconeri will miss the 2023-24 Europa Conference League season. In its place will presumably be Fiorentina, who finished ninth in Serie A the previous campaign.

UEFA exclude Juventus from Europa Conference League

In December, UEFA launched a formal inquiry into allegations of financial wrongdoing by Juventus. The probe looked at player registration rights income for the years 2019-2021.

The club and UEFA’s financial arm (CFCB) have already settled over financial data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. While this did recognize Juventus ‘failure to fulfill the break-even requirement around FFP’, it did not penalize them until now.

“The CFCB First Chamber concluded that Juventus (ITA) violated UEFA’s regulatory framework and breached the settlement agreement signed in August 2022”, a statement published on Friday said.

2023 has been rollercoaster ride for Italian giants

In January of this year, Serie A docked Juventus 15 points as punishment for suspected financial misconduct. In a case involving inflated player earnings, the Federal Court of Appeal for the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) ultimately postponed the sentence and lowered it to 10 points in May.

As a result, they fell to seventh place, just outside of the UEFA Champions League qualification spots. After the decision, the club reached a plea bargain with the FIGC. Juventus agreed to pay a fine of $792,000 in exchange for ending all sanctions for financial misconduct.

The Italian giants have always said they’re innocent and haven’t done anything illegal. Additionally, Juventus insisted that its business practices were legal, ethical, and in accordance with worldwide standards and norms.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto