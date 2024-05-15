Though he may be out of a job for the time being, Jose Mourinho will undoubtedly find employment in management soon. There is no denying the Special One’s track record. You can bet that he will be lifting trophies anywhere since he is a born winner. Ignoring Tottenham, that is.

Once the legendary manager relocated to Chelsea in 2019, a year after his turbulent tenure at Manchester United ended, rivalries took a back seat. The Portuguese coached Roma for 2.5 years after leaving England.

He led them to the Europa League final and helped them win the Europa Conference League. Still, his 2010 Inter triple and his 2003 Champions League miracle with Porto are the two high points of his career so far.

In any case, he has a lengthy history. Many teams would welcome the opportunity to hire the 61-year-old, even though many believe he is beyond his prime.

Jose Mourinho has links to Fenerbahce in Turkey

Since his dismissal by Roma in mid-January, when club legend Daniele De Rossi took over for him, The Special One has been on vacation. The veteran has said time and time again that he is ready to return to work.

However, he is taking his time to carefully consider his options before moving forward in his career. Now, it seems like he’s all set to take on a new coaching challenge.

Reportedly interested in hiring Jose Mourinho for next season, Fenerbahce has knocked on his door. The manager previously coached at Roma. Reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu of Turkey claims that Fenerbahce presidential candidate Aziz Yildirim had approached Mourinho and listed him as his number one target.

Following his tenure as president from 1998 to 2018, Yildirim has announced his candidacy for the position of club president again. Even more, the ex-Roma boss is reportedly close to finalizing a contract with the Turkish giants, according to Mundo Deportivo.

What did Aziz Yildirim say?

Yildirim has since claimed that Mourinho has already given him the go-ahead.

“I met Mourinho face-to-face last week. We had a two-hour meeting. I told him, ‘Fenerbahce needs you and you need Fenerbahce. There will be three presidential candidates and whichever one wins, come to Fenerbahce. Don’t come because I want you to.’

“I told him that he could make the same breakthrough at Fenerbahçe that he started at Porto in 2003. He welcomed it with pleasure. The negotiations between my friends and his agents continue.”

“Most probably, if we win [the presidential election], I will bring Mourinho to Fenerbahçe. We don’t want the fans to be sad anymore. He told us that he watched the Konyaspor match live and expressed what he saw there. We were also pleased with this,” he told the media.

The 71-year-old allegedly offered the former Real Madrid coach 100 million euros to assemble a squad, as reported by Sporx. If Fenerbahce has outstanding coaches and a strong squad, as he claimed, they should be able to compete.

However, whether Yildirim gets the job and Mourinho accepts is still up in the air. Assuming all goes according to plan, the Yellow Canaries would be Mourinho’s first team since leaving the Italian city and his tenth overall.

PHOTOS: IMAGO