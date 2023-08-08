Have you tried watching MLS and discovered it’s not for you? Or maybe you’ve given up hope on your team’s season? Signed up for the debut of Messi but can’t be bothered with the league any more? Whatever the reason you might want to unsubscribe from MLS Season Pass, it’s a painless procedure. Here’s how:

Unsubscribe from MLS Season Pass on iOS

From your iPhone or iPad, here’s how to cancel your subscription:

Open your Settings app Tap your name at the top of the screen to open your Apple ID Then, tap “Subscriptions” Tap MLS Season Pass Tap the “Cancel Subscription” option on this screen

Unsubscribe from MLS Season Pass on Mac

To cancel from your Mac desktop or laptop, follow this procedure:

Open the App Store Click your name at the lower left corner of the window to open your Apple ID Click “Account Information” or “View Information” at the top of this screen Scroll to the “Manage” section, and click the “Manage” link next to “Subscriptions” Click “Edit” next to MLS Season Pass Click the “Cancel Subscription” option on this screen

Unsubscribe from MLS Season Pass on Windows PC

To cancel from your PC desktop or laptop, follow this procedure:

Open iTunes From the top menu bar, select “Account”, then “View My Account” Scroll to the “Settings” section, and click the “Manage” link next to “Subscriptions” Click “Edit” next to MLS Season Pass Click the “Cancel Subscription” option on this screen

And that’s it! You’ll be unsubscribed from MLS Season Pass, and will no longer be billed.

If you have any issues or things look different than described above, check out Apple support for additional information. Note that if in any of the above methods, you do not see your name/Apple ID to access your settings, you’ll need to log in with the Apple ID you used to set up your account.