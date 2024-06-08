Thierry Henry and Kate Abdo recently teamed up with LADbible TV for a game of Snack Wars. The CBS Sports figures were asked by the digital publisher to try foods from across Europe ahead of Euro 2024. The snacks were put into two categories in a head-to-head matchup between the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe.

Henry and Abdo both currently feature for CBS Sports’ coverage of the UEFA Champions League. Abdo became the network’s first major hire after they grabbed the massive deal to obtain exclusive rights to the competition in 2020. The British presenter leads the broadcaster’s pregame, halftime, and postgame shows alongside Henry, Micah Richards, and Jamie Carragher.

Henry, on the other hand, was previously one of the most prolific strikers in the sport during the 2000s. The forward then officially retired from the pitch in 2014. Since ending his playing career, the Frenchman has worked both in broadcasting and coaching. He is currently managing France’s U21 team, but will also lead his nation at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics.

U.K. snacks struggle to keep up with other European favorites

In the Snack Wars, Henry and Abdo had to pick the winner of four different face-offs. The first matchup for the duo was between Love Hearts from the U.K. and Germany’s Haribo. The contest got off to a solid start for Europe as both media stars picked Haribo. Henry even somehow knew the gummy bears were placed in front of him just from the sound of the plastic packaging.

The U.K. lost out yet again in the second face-off between Stinking Bishop cheese and Dutch Gouda. The British cheese apparently, as the name suggests, has an extremely distinctive odor. Both Henry and Abdo immeditaly objected to the Stinking Bishop.

In fact, the English anchor would not even try the cheese. Gouda, on the other hand, is quite popular across the globe, making the pick extremely easy.

The U.K. would, however, get their first point in the competition after the duo selected a Greggs vegan sausage roll over a ‘French’ quiche. While Henry went against his homeland in the matchup, the striker pointed out that the quiche was not truly from a French bakery.

Finally, LADbible TV pitted a Terry’s Chocolate Orange against Swiss Toblerone. Much like the initial candy face-off, both Henry and Abdo overwhelmingly opted against the U.K. choice. Toblerone remains as one of the most popular chocolate bars in the world. The sweet treat is also known for its distinctive triangular shape.

CBS Sports tandem will not be seen on American TV for tournament

Henry and Abdo seemingly have a great friendship, as seen with their positive chemistry on the small screen. While the two are popular here in the States, soccer fans will not be able to watch the duo on air during Euro 2024. Unfortunately, CBS Sports does not currently have the broadcasting rights to the tournament.

Instead, the upcoming competition is set to air on FOX, FOX Sports 1, and Fubo in America. 29 total matches will be aired on the traditional channel. An additional 17 games are also set to be available on FS1. The remaining five fixtures, all in the group stage, will then be on Fubo. Euro 2024 is set to start on June 14th in Germany.

