Everton scored twice in the second half as they beat Brentford 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It was the Toffees’ first league win of the season.
Furthermore, Brentford suffered their only second home loss in over 19 league games.
Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring for the visitors with a brilliantly taken goal.
The Merseyside outfit had several opportunities to extend their lead in the opening twenty minutes. However, they lacked the final finish up front. Both Dwight McNeil and Vitaly Mykolenko came close to scoring before Doucoure struck the post.
Brentford took advantage of Everton’s poor finishing as they restored parity in the 19th minute. Mathias Jensen netted the equalizer with a low-drilled effort as the Bees scored almost against the run of play. Everton’s new signing Beto then spurned a golden opportunity to open his account. Both sides headed into the tunnel at one goal apiece.
Everton came out better of the two sides and took the lead just past the hour mark. Tarkowski headed in from close range from McNeil’s corner before substitute striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in clinical fashion just four minutes later to make it 3-1. Brentford simply had no answer for the well-drilled Everton side and failed to trouble the visitors who grabbed three huge points on the day.
Brentford were shocked by Everton
Thomas Frank will be furious with the way his side are playing at home, as Brentford’s poor start to the season continues. The Bees have grabbed just one win in the season from their opening six games and will loom to bounce back from two consecutive defeats as they travel to Nottingham Forest next week after their midweek assignment against Arsenal in midweek in the Carabao Cup.
Sean Dyche’s Everton will be buoyed over the win and will look to keep the momentum going as they host newcomers Luton next weekend.
Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage
