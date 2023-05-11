The Colorado Rapids have suspended attacking midfielder Max Alves due to the player’s connection with sports gambling. The club avoided naming the player in their official statement released on Wednesday night. Nevertheless, sources at ESPN and Brazilian outlet O Globo have claimed that the player was certainly involved.

“We are aware of the reports regarding a Colorado Rapids player in connection with unlawful sports gambling,” the club said in an statement. “We take matters of this nature seriously and seek at all times to protect the integrity of the game. The player has been removed from all team activities while MLS conducts an investigation into the matter.”

MLS is investigating issue

The North American league also issued a statement on the ordeal as well. “Major League Soccer is aware of the reports regarding alleged involvement by a current player and a former player in connection with unlawful sports gambling,” MLS said on their communications Twitter account.

“The integrity of the game is critical to the league and MLS takes seriously these allegations and any contravention of the league’s integrity rules. The current player has been removed from team activities pending an investigation into this matter, which will begin promptly.”

According to the aforementioned news outlets, seven professional soccer players in Brazil were charged with match fixing. Although none were officially named, five players were suspended in a similar fashion to Max.

Max was allegedly paid a total of $12,000 for yellow card

It is being alleged that Max was paid $12,000 to receive a yellow card against LA Galaxy on September 17th, 2022. The Brazilian playmaker picked up the booking less than two minutes after being introduced as a second-half substitute. Along with getting paid for the yellow card, Max also reportedly linked former Houston Dynamo player Zeca with the gamblers. It remains to be seen if Zeca participated in the illegal activity.

Max previously joined Colorado from Brazilian outfit Flamengo in January of 2022. The move cost the club around $1 million. The now 21-year-old versatile midfielder has scored three goals in 43 total matches for the Rapids.

Photo: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire