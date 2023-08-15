Chelsea is dipping back into its bank account to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. The Blues are paying around $45 million to sign the French winger. Reports indicate Olise wants to join Chelsea, which would make him the third player in the last week to see Chelsea as his ideal destination.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea will jump on the recruitment of Olise once it finalizes the arrival of Romeo Lavia from Southampton. He, alongside Moises Caicedo, likely put the finishing touches on another expensive transfer window at Stamford Bridge. However, given the side’s spending, any player is on Chelsea’s radar. Including the acquisition of Michael Olise, Chelsea has spent upwards of $220 million this summer.

Currently, the winger is out until the end of September with a hamstring injury. Any move to Stamford Bridge would be contingent on a medical. His current injury status is not as serious as Christopher Nkunku’s. Nkunku, who was arguably Chelsea’s biggest signing before the Caicedo deal, is awaiting his Premier League debut. The former RB Leipzig forward picked up an injury during the summer tour in the United States. Chelsea also briefly considered Juventus’s Dusan Vlahovic as a replacement for the injured Nkunku.

Michael Olise can bring flair to Chelsea squad

Olise would be a relatively cheap option with Premier League experience at Crystal Palace. Known for cutting from the right-hand side onto his left foot, Olise is a shifty player that has had success at Selhurst Park. In his two seasons with Palace, Olise has four goals and 16 assists. Although it is not a prolific tally, Olise is still just 21.

Moreover, he has shown glimpses of his potential. Notably, he scored a sensational goal against Manchester United last season as an equalizer in the Premier League.

If the move to Chelsea does go through, Olise would compete directly against Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke for a place in the Chelsea squad.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images