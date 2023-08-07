Want to watch MLS Season Pass without needing Apple TV? There’s some nuance to the answers you seek, so read on to find out everything you need to know.

The basics

Apple TV, meaning the app/website itself, is required to watch games. There’s no way around this. But it’s just the platform that the games stream on.

You will need an Apple ID to sign up for MLS Season Pass, but this, and the app, are 100% free.

But these two items are separate from Apple TV+, which is Apple’s subscription video streaming service. It’s where you can find movies and shows like Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, and so on. It can be a little confusing, but basically Apple TV is the company’s infrastructure for streaming, and Apple TV+ is the paid service.

Apple TV+ is NOT required at all to access MLS Season Pass. MLS Season Pass is a completely separate subscription and available as a standalone product.

It should be noted that if you do subscribe to Apple TV+, you’ll get a discount on your MLS Season Pass subscription. This works out to a savings of $2 on the monthly price ($12.99/mo vs $14.99/mo). But again, it is not required to have both.

You can actually get a free sampling of MLS action throughout the year without subscribing to anything at all, you just need the Apple TV app. Select games throughout the season are available completely free on Apple TV. Check our MLS Schedule page for listings on when these games are available.

In addition, certain games are made available at no additional cost to TV+ subscribers who do not have MLS Season Pass, but this is only a small handful of games.

To recap, you can purchase MLS Season Pass on its own, without needing Apple TV+. But you will use the Apple TV interface to access and stream games once you are a subscriber.

