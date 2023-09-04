Bayer Leverkusen find themselves on top of the Bundesliga after they record their 3rd win in just as many matches. Bayern Munich too remain perfect while there is a shuffle on teams below the top two.

Union Berlin’s home run ends

RB Leipzig ended Union Berlin’s club record 24-game unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga with an emphatic 3-0 away win. Benjamin Sesko scored twice after coming on as a substitute to seal Leipzig’s first ever league victory at Union’s Alten Försterei stadium. Xavi Simons opened the scoring for Leipzig with a spectacular long-range strike early in the second half. Union were then reduced to 10 men when new signing Kevin Volland was sent off midway through the half. With Union pushing for an equalizer, Leipzig capitalized on the counterattack as Sesko netted a quickfire brace in the closing stages. Despite the loss, Union fans gave their team a standing ovation after the final whistle in recognition of their record-breaking home streak coming to an end. Union find themselves level on points with Leipzig with 6 points alongside 4 other clubs in a tight race.

Leverkusen stay perfect under Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen made it three wins from three games under new coach Xabi Alonso with a 5-1 demolition of Darmstadt. Striker Victor Boniface was the star of the show again, netting two goals to take his tally to four in three matches. The Nigerian’s brace as well as an assist extended Leverkusen’s perfect start to the season.

Bayern perfect as well

Bayern Munich made it three wins from three with a hard-fought 2-1 victory away at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Leroy Sane and teenager Mathys Tel scored in the second half to overturn Gladbach’s 1-0 halftime lead. Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel was critical of his side’s first half display but praised their “best 45 minutes of the season” after the break. This sets up a mouthwatering top of the table clash with Bayer Leverkusen after the international break.

Heidenheim claim historic first Bundesliga point

Promoted Heidenheim secured their first ever Bundesliga point in a thrilling 2-2 draw away at Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund raced into a two goal lead courtesy of Julian Brandt and Emre Can but Heidenheim staged a stunning second half comeback. Goals from Eren Dinkci and Tim Kleindienst earned the plucky underdogs a share of the spoils at Signal Iduna Park. Heidenheim almost snatched a shock win late on as Dortmund’s sloppy play opened the game up. But Heidenheim were content with their historic point against one of Germany’s giants.

Newcomers Darmstadt at the bottom

Darmstadt are finding life in the Bundesliga after 3 rounds to be very tough. They have conceded 10 goals while only scoring two. A home match versus fellow strugglers ‘Gladbach after the Int’l Break may be the tonic they crave to get their first Bundesliga points.