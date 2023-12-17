Arsenal scored twice in the second half as they beat Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon. The hosts missed several glorious opportunities to take the lead in the first half as Brighton failed to make any mark on the game. Gabriel Jesus finally broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute before Pascal Gross inexplicably failed to score with the goal at his mercy midway in the second half.
Kai Havertz then made the points safe with just three minutes remaining as Mikel Arteta’s side went top of the table temporarily before Liverpool host Manchester United later on the day. The Gunners will now travel to Anfield next week to take Jurgen Klopp’s side in a top of the table clash. Meanwhile, Brighton will be disappointed with the way they played but will look to bounce back against Crystal Palace next week.
As it happened
The Gunners host European Cinderella act Brighton and Hove Albion in a clash with big Premier League implications. We’ll have live updates throughout the Arsenal vs Brighton match right here.
|Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
|English Premier League
|9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, December 17, 2023
|USA, Telemundo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue
Arsenal are sitting pretty, just one point shy of Premier League leaders Liverpool in the table heading into the Christmas period.
But it’s Brighton who are making headlines recently. In just their first-ever appearance in European competition, the Seagulls won Group B in Europa League play, topping a tough group that included Marseille, Ajax, and AEK Athens. They lost just one of their six group matches, winning four.
But if they want another shot at the European stage next season, they’ll need to step it up in the league. They find themselves in eighth place, and seven points shy of a spot in Europe as it stands. And heading into the Emirates in North London is never an easy task.
Photos: Imago.
Full Time: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
Another 3 points for the Gunners as they go top of the table.
90+3' Arsenal come close again
Verbruggen makes a stop from Smith Rowe
90' Six minutes of time added on
We have six more minutes left to play.
87' Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
That's surely the game for the hosts. Havertz is through on goal and makes no mistake to hit the back of the net.
Brighton are punished. Meanwhile Gross gets a yellow as Arsenal make two changes.
82' Huge chance for Brighton
How have Brighton not scored that? Mitoma's excellent cross finds Gross but the latter can't hit the target with the goal at his mercy. A huge chance goes begging for the visitors.
81' Arsenal make a double switch
Nketiah and Trossard come on for Jesus and Martinelli.
76' Let off for Brighton
Verbruggen makes a terrific save off Odegaard to keep his side in the game. From the resulting corner, Haverts misses a terrific opportunity heading over from close range.
70' We are into the last 20 minutes
Can Brighton get the equaliser or will the Gunners put the game to bed.
65' Arsenal come close again
A great counterattack sees Arsenal dart past the Brighton defense. Odegaard's cross find Saka but the English winger hits the sidenetting. Just minutes later Dunk heads the ball off the goal line.
61' Brighton have responded well after conceding
Ever since going behind, the Seagulls have been assured on the ball. De Zerbi makes a triple substitution to shake things up. Can his side respond. Brighton have created nothing so far in this game
53' Arsenal 1-0 Brighton
From a corner, Van Hecke can't clear the ball, and its Jesus in the back post who cushions his header into the empty net.
50' Brighton have started well in the second half
The visitors look sharp on the ball and are enjoying possession. Can they grab the getaway goal. Van Hecke saves his side as the Gunners waste yet another opportunity after Brighton give the ball away in their own half.
46' We are underway in the second half
The hosts get us rolling, can they break the deadlock or will Brighton hold on and look to break on the counter?
Half Time: Arsenal 0-0 Brighton
Brighton have a rare attack as Adingra's cross is dealt by Raya. The hosts go up the pitch and Saka has a great opportunity but blazes his shot well over.
42' Now Mitoma gets a caution
The Brighton winger is in the books as he cynically grabs Saka. Arteta looks visibly animated on the sidelines. Brighton are seeing more of the ball now.
38' White receives a booking
The Arsenal defender gets a yellow as he halts Mitoma's progress stoping Brighton's counter.
32' Arsenal come close yet again
Saka is in behind the Brighton defense as Verbuggen is committed but Martinelli can't direct the cutback on goal.
30' its still goalless
Martinelli's cross is well defended by Dunk who chests it back to his keeper.
26' Brighton make a switch
Veltman is injured and can't continue as the right back is replaced by Hinshelwood
20' Arsenal are in full flow
Brighton just can't get out of their shell. It's all Arsenal so far as Arteta's side are putting the opposition under immense pressure.
5' Arsenal come close
The Gunners are dominating the ball. Saka makes a great run on the right wing but his low cross can't find a teammate as Brighton clear
1' We are underway
Brighton get us started, but it is Arsenal who are pressing higher up the pitch
Arsenal are in great form
Since losing to Brighton 3-0 in May, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 home games.
Can Arsenal break the streak
The Gunners have lost all of their last three home games against Brighton. Can the Seagulls keep their record?
The team news are in
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Brighton: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Milner, Gilmour, Gross, Adingra, Lallana, Mitoma, Ferguson
