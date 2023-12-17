Arsenal scored twice in the second half as they beat Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon. The hosts missed several glorious opportunities to take the lead in the first half as Brighton failed to make any mark on the game. Gabriel Jesus finally broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute before Pascal Gross inexplicably failed to score with the goal at his mercy midway in the second half.

Kai Havertz then made the points safe with just three minutes remaining as Mikel Arteta’s side went top of the table temporarily before Liverpool host Manchester United later on the day. The Gunners will now travel to Anfield next week to take Jurgen Klopp’s side in a top of the table clash. Meanwhile, Brighton will be disappointed with the way they played but will look to bounce back against Crystal Palace next week.

As it happened

The Gunners host European Cinderella act Brighton and Hove Albion in a clash with big Premier League implications. We’ll have live updates throughout the Arsenal vs Brighton match right here.

WHO Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion WHAT English Premier League WHEN 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, December 17, 2023 WHERE USA, Telemundo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Arsenal are sitting pretty, just one point shy of Premier League leaders Liverpool in the table heading into the Christmas period.

But it’s Brighton who are making headlines recently. In just their first-ever appearance in European competition, the Seagulls won Group B in Europa League play, topping a tough group that included Marseille, Ajax, and AEK Athens. They lost just one of their six group matches, winning four.

But if they want another shot at the European stage next season, they’ll need to step it up in the league. They find themselves in eighth place, and seven points shy of a spot in Europe as it stands. And heading into the Emirates in North London is never an easy task.



Photos: Imago.