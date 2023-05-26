It’s that time of the year where the seasons come to an end, and it’s an opportunity to reflect on what has been an incredible year of soccer from around the world. It’s not just the games themselves, but all of the remarkable experts, podcasts, written word and other coverage that adds to our enjoyment of the sport. But before we launch the 2023 World Soccer Talk Awards on June 1st, we need your help to make sure that we didn’t miss any nominees.

Here’s the way it works. Our panel of experts have selected the nominees for all of the categories. Voting begins on June 1 and runs through June 30. However, if we missed any notable nominees, let us know in the comments section between today and May 31 at midnight. Our panel will consider every recommendation.

Hence, here are the nominees for the English-language categories:

TELEVISION AND STREAMING

Best TV coverage:

beIN SPORTS

CBS Sports

ESPN

FOX Sports

GolTV

NBC Sports

Telemundo Deportes

TUDN

Best Streaming Service:

ATA Football

DirecTV Stream

ESPN+

Fanatiz

Fubo

Max

MLS Season Pass

Paramount+

Peacock Premium

Sling

ViX

YouTube TV

Best Daily TV Show:

Box 2 Box

ESPN FC

Morning Footy

Best TV Presenter:

Dan Thomas

Jillian Sakovits

Kate Abdo

Kaylyn Kyle

Kay Murray

Liam McHugh

Poppy Miller

Rebecca Lowe

Rob Stone

Sebastian Salazar

Susannah Collins

Best TV Studio Analyst:

Alexi Lalas

Alexis Guerrero

Bradley Wright-Phillips

Charlie Davies

Craig Burley

Danny Higginbotham

Ian Joy

Jamie Carragher

Julien Laurens

Marco Messina

Maurice Edu

Micah Richards

Mike Grella

Nico Cantor

Robbie Earle

Robbie Mustoe

Sacha Kljestan

Shaka Hislop

Steve Nicol

Thierry Henry

Tim Howard

Best Commentator:

Callum Williams

Chris Wyttingham

Clive Tyldesley

Derek Rae

Dre Cordero

Ian Darke

Jenn Hildreth

Jim Proudfoot

John Strong

Jon Champion

JP Dellacamera

Mark Donaldson

Martin Tyler

Peter Drury

Phil Schoen

Ramses Sandoval

Rob Palmer

Best Co-Commentator:

Aly Wagner

Andy Townsend

Graeme Le Saux

Jim Beglin

Lee Dixon

Matteo Bonetti

Maurice Edu

Stewart Robson

Stu Holden

Taylor Twellman

Tony Gale

Warren Barton

Best YouTube Channel:

Bleacher Report

ESPN FC

Mark Goldbridge – That’s Football

Tifo Football

Best Fan YouTube Channel:

11 Yanks

American Hammers

Arsenal Fan TV

Blue Lions TV

Chelsea Fan TV

Futbol Miami TV

Redmen TV

Stretford Paddock

Tactical Manager

Talking Wolves

WeAreTottenhamTV

Yank Report

THE WRITTEN WORD

Best Writer:

Charles Boehm

David Ornstein

Elias Burke

Felipe Cardenas

Gab Marcotti

Jeff Kassouf

James Horncastle

Jeff Carlisle

John Nicholson

Jonathan Liew

Jonathan Tannenwald

Jonathan Wilson

Meg Linehan

Nicky Bandini

Pablo Maurer

Paul Tenorio

Rory Smith

Ryan O’Hanlon

Sid Lowe

Steven Goff

Tariq Panja

Best Website:

Equalizer Soccer

ESPNFC

Goal

Soccer America

The Athletic

PODCASTS:

Best Podcast:

Attacking Third

ExtraTime

Football Daily Monday Night Club

Football Ramble

Football Weekly

Full Time with Meg Linehan

Gegenpressing: The Bundesliga Podcast

Men In Blazers

Project Fußball

Spanish Football Podcast

State of the Union

Talking Fussball

That Peter Crouch

The 2 Robbies

The Athletic Football

The Gab & Jules Show

The Game

The Price of Football

The Scuffed Podcast

The Soccer OG

Totally Football Show

Total Soccer Show

Best Club Podcast:

ArseBlog

Bavarian Football Works

Handbrake Off

The Anfield Wrap

The Blue Room

The Spurs Show

The Tuesday Club

The View from the Lane

Best Podcast Host:

James Richardson

Roger Bennett

Max Rushden

Michael Davies

Taylor Rockwell

Best Podcast Analyst:

Barney Ronay

Barry Glendenning

Charlie Stillitano

Herculez Gomez

Jonathan Wilson

Philippe Auclair

Rafa Honigstein

Since launching World Soccer Talk in 2005, you — the soccer fans throughout the United States — have been the heartbeat of our website and podcast. Hence, the reason why we value your input and feedback in making these awards as inclusive as possible.

Thanks in advance for your nominee suggestions.