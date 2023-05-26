It’s that time of the year where the seasons come to an end, and it’s an opportunity to reflect on what has been an incredible year of soccer from around the world. It’s not just the games themselves, but all of the remarkable experts, podcasts, written word and other coverage that adds to our enjoyment of the sport. But before we launch the 2023 World Soccer Talk Awards on June 1st, we need your help to make sure that we didn’t miss any nominees.
Here’s the way it works. Our panel of experts have selected the nominees for all of the categories. Voting begins on June 1 and runs through June 30. However, if we missed any notable nominees, let us know in the comments section between today and May 31 at midnight. Our panel will consider every recommendation.
Hence, here are the nominees for the English-language categories:
TELEVISION AND STREAMING
Best TV coverage:
beIN SPORTS
CBS Sports
ESPN
FOX Sports
GolTV
NBC Sports
Telemundo Deportes
TUDN
Best Streaming Service:
ATA Football
DirecTV Stream
ESPN+
Fanatiz
Fubo
Max
MLS Season Pass
Paramount+
Peacock Premium
Sling
ViX
YouTube TV
Best Daily TV Show:
Box 2 Box
ESPN FC
Morning Footy
Best TV Presenter:
Dan Thomas
Jillian Sakovits
Kate Abdo
Kaylyn Kyle
Kay Murray
Liam McHugh
Poppy Miller
Rebecca Lowe
Rob Stone
Sebastian Salazar
Susannah Collins
Best TV Studio Analyst:
Alexi Lalas
Alexis Guerrero
Bradley Wright-Phillips
Charlie Davies
Craig Burley
Danny Higginbotham
Ian Joy
Jamie Carragher
Julien Laurens
Marco Messina
Maurice Edu
Micah Richards
Mike Grella
Nico Cantor
Robbie Earle
Robbie Mustoe
Sacha Kljestan
Shaka Hislop
Steve Nicol
Thierry Henry
Tim Howard
Best Commentator:
Callum Williams
Chris Wyttingham
Clive Tyldesley
Derek Rae
Dre Cordero
Ian Darke
Jenn Hildreth
Jim Proudfoot
John Strong
Jon Champion
JP Dellacamera
Mark Donaldson
Martin Tyler
Peter Drury
Phil Schoen
Ramses Sandoval
Rob Palmer
Best Co-Commentator:
Aly Wagner
Andy Townsend
Graeme Le Saux
Jim Beglin
Lee Dixon
Matteo Bonetti
Maurice Edu
Stewart Robson
Stu Holden
Taylor Twellman
Tony Gale
Warren Barton
Best YouTube Channel:
Bleacher Report
ESPN FC
Mark Goldbridge – That’s Football
Tifo Football
Best Fan YouTube Channel:
11 Yanks
American Hammers
Arsenal Fan TV
Blue Lions TV
Chelsea Fan TV
Futbol Miami TV
Redmen TV
Stretford Paddock
Tactical Manager
Talking Wolves
WeAreTottenhamTV
Yank Report
THE WRITTEN WORD
Best Writer:
Charles Boehm
David Ornstein
Elias Burke
Felipe Cardenas
Gab Marcotti
Jeff Kassouf
James Horncastle
Jeff Carlisle
John Nicholson
Jonathan Liew
Jonathan Tannenwald
Jonathan Wilson
Meg Linehan
Nicky Bandini
Pablo Maurer
Paul Tenorio
Rory Smith
Ryan O’Hanlon
Sid Lowe
Steven Goff
Tariq Panja
Best Website:
Equalizer Soccer
ESPNFC
Goal
Soccer America
The Athletic
PODCASTS:
Best Podcast:
Attacking Third
ExtraTime
Football Daily Monday Night Club
Football Ramble
Football Weekly
Full Time with Meg Linehan
Gegenpressing: The Bundesliga Podcast
Men In Blazers
Project Fußball
Spanish Football Podcast
State of the Union
Talking Fussball
That Peter Crouch
The 2 Robbies
The Athletic Football
The Gab & Jules Show
The Game
The Price of Football
The Scuffed Podcast
The Soccer OG
Totally Football Show
Total Soccer Show
Best Club Podcast:
ArseBlog
Bavarian Football Works
Handbrake Off
The Anfield Wrap
The Blue Room
The Spurs Show
The Tuesday Club
The View from the Lane
Best Podcast Host:
James Richardson
Roger Bennett
Max Rushden
Michael Davies
Taylor Rockwell
Best Podcast Analyst:
Barney Ronay
Barry Glendenning
Charlie Stillitano
Herculez Gomez
Jonathan Wilson
Philippe Auclair
Rafa Honigstein
Since launching World Soccer Talk in 2005, you — the soccer fans throughout the United States — have been the heartbeat of our website and podcast. Hence, the reason why we value your input and feedback in making these awards as inclusive as possible.
Thanks in advance for your nominee suggestions.
