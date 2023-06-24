As the 2023 Major League Soccer season heads passed the halfway point, matches are becoming more and more important. MLS and tech company LG are now helping soccer fans gain access to these games for free.

For a limited time, users that have an LG Smart TV can get MLS Season Pass for no charge.

According to The Streamable, users can access the deal by visiting the LG Content Store on their smart TVs. These televisions must be made between 2016 to the current 2023 models. There will also be an MLS Season Pass banner available to click on the LG Smart TV home screen as well.

LG’s offer is valid for short-term free access to MLS games

This deal, however, does not allow fans free viewing for the remainder of the season. LG Smart TV users can grab the discount for two months. Major League Soccer’s regular season runs until mid-October. Playoffs will then take place up until early December. The current LG promotion will expire on Thursday, July 27th.

MLS Season Pass is currently the home of every single MLS match. Apple, the streaming service’s operator, previously struck a 10-year deal with the soccer league to broadcast all of the games.

Along with live matches, there is also other content available on the service as well. The agreement will keep MLS matches on MLS Season Pass from the 2023 season, all the way until the end of 2032.

The streaming service is typically $14.99 per month and $12.99 each month for Apple TV+ subscribers. These prices will go into effect for LG Smart TV users once the two-month promotional deal expires.

Messi’s arrival likely means surge in subscriptions

This offer comes at a great time for American soccer fans. Lionel Messi’s imminent arrival to Inter Miami will most likely produce a surge in MLS Season Pass subscribers.

Miami’s managing owner also recently claimed that the superstar is hoping that his first game with the club will come on July 21st. This would be only a few days before LG’s MLS Season Pass offer expires.

