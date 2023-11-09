Looking to follow the Dutch league? Here’s how to watch the Eredivisie in the US.

Featuring clubs such as PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, and Feyenoord, the Dutch Eredivisie is traditionally one of the stronger leagues in Europe. It has produced six Champions League and four Europa League winners over the years. Founded in 1956, the Eredivisie began shortly after the sport turned professional in the Netherlands.

The competition has been dominated by the “Big Three” clubs above – only on six occasions, has someone outside this elite trio won the title. Most recently this was when AZ and Twente won titles in 2009 and 2010 respectively. In addition, none of the Big Three have ever been relegated from the Eredivisie.

Each season’s champion earns a place in the UEFA Champions League. Second through eighth place in the league earn a chance to qualify to either Europa League or Conference League via assorted play-in rounds.

Watch Eredivisie soccer on ESPN+:

Where to watch Eredivisie on US TV

The streaming service ESPN+ is the rights holder of the Eredivisie in the US. While not every game is shown, a good selection of matches are made available each week, almost always featuring the major clubs. Eredivisie matches are exclusively streamed. So don’t expect to see any Ajax-Feyenoord games on ESPN or ESPN2.

In addition to the Eredivisie, ESPN+ also has LaLiga/LaLiga 2, Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga and 3. Liga, the English FA Cup and League Cup, the EFL Championship, the Belgian Pro League, and more. Beyond soccer, a wide array of other pro and college sports are streamed. In addition, you have access to the entire library of 30 for 30 documentaries.

The KNVB Cup, however, is on GolTV. When cup time comes around, you can find the GolTV network on both Fubo and Fanatiz.

