Heart of Midlothian vs Hibernian, or Hearts vs Hibs for short, is one of the oldest football rivalries in the world. It takes a backseat to Glasgow’s Old Firm in terms of Scottish derbies, but these Edinburgh neighbors still content a fierce and important rivalry.

Where to find Hearts vs Hibs

Viewers in the US will find Hearts vs Hibs primarily in one of two places.

The Scottish Premiership rights in the US belong to CBS Sports, with select games each week streamed live on Paramount+, and occasionally airing on CBS Sports Network. CBSSN is available on Fubo and DirecTV Stream and select cable and satellite providers.

The Scottish League Cup competition is also on Paramount/CBS, so if the two meet up there, that’s where you’ll find the game.

Watch Hearts vs Hibs on US TV

The Scottish Cup, the country’s primary knockout competition, meanwhile streams on ESPN+.

In the unlikely event the two ever meet up in a UEFA competition, you’ll find these games on CBS/Paramount+ in English, and Univision/TUDN/ViX in Spanish.

Streaming offers

Fubo (with access to CBS Sports Network) is $74.99/month and offers a free 7-day trial.

Paramount+ will currently run you $5.99/month for the basic level plan, which features the SPL, League Cup, as well as UEFA club competitions, and tons more soccer.

ESPN+, for Scottish Cup games, is $10.99/month, or $109.99 annually. The Disney Bundle is also available, which pairs ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu, adding more content for $14.99/month.

History of the Hearts vs Hibs rivalry

This clash goes way back – to Christmas Day 1875 to be precise.

The first-ever meeting between the two sides was played at East Meadows in Edinburgh, with Hearts winning by a score of 1-0.

Just a few years later, Hearts also emerged victorious in the first Scottish Cup game vs Hibs. The East of Scotland Shield, then known as the Edinburgh FA Cup, was also a fierce battleground between the two in those early days.

By the 1890s, both clubs were in the first division of the Scottish Football League, and ever since the rivalry has been a mainstay at the top tier of the Scottish game.

There have been over 660 meetings between Hearts and Hibernian, over 330 of which are competitive matches.

Two of these matches were the Scottish Cup Finals, in 1896 and over a century later in 2012. On both occasions, Hearts were the winners.

Hearts also hold the overall edge in terms of wins in both competitive and all matches played.

However, since the advent of the modern league format in 1975 – in which the clubs can play each other four times in a given season – neither side has won all four meetings in a single campaign.

