Fox Deportes, USA’s leading broadcaster for Spanish language sports for the last 25 years have announced the launch of their new program, GOL X GOL AMERICA.

The show will offer a comprehensive look at games across Latin America and the United States. The program aired for the first time last Friday on June 23rd and will run from Monday through Friday at 1 PM Eastern Time.

Executive Vice President and General Manager of Fox Deportes Carlos Sanchez said, “Our audience reflects the broad spectrum of Latinos based here in the United States. We are excited to offer a program that covers the entire region of Latin America as well as the United States. We have no doubt that GOL X GOL AMERICA will absolutely resonate with our audience.”

Show format

The show will feature news, player interviews, highlights, and live discussions that cover the latest happenings across the regions. Viewers will find familiar faces from FOX GOL CENTRAMERICA, the trio of Mauricio Kawas, Neptalli Valle, and Sinea David who will lead the show.

Each episode will also feature updates from correspondents in Colombia, Peru, Honduras, and Ecuador. Mexican and American Soccer will also be discussed in depth, ensuring fans don’t miss out on the action.

Regulars FOX broadcasters Rodlofo Landeros and Alvaro Izquierdo will also join in to discuss the latest news from the MLS and Liga MX.

History of Fox Deportes

Fox Deportes is the first and longest-running Spanish-language sports network in the United States. Having launched in 1993, the coverage from Fox Deportes for major sports has been highly successful amongst the Hispanic population in the US for the last 25 years.

Besides soccer, the network also covers the World Series, NASCAR, Premier Boxing Champions, and college football. Deportes also covers the ongoing 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Agencia MexSport